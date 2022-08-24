Bourne vs. Marshall

Murray High Lady Tiger sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne drives the ball down the field against Marshall County in the Tigers’ 2-1 loss to the Marshals Tuesday at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

MURRAY —Coming off their return from the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the Murray High Lady Tigers fell to the Marshall County Lady Marshals, 2-1, Tuesday night at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.

The varsity team was playing their fourth game in five days, and for some of the Lady Tigers (4-2), they were playing their fifth game in five days, as a number of them played in a junior varsity game Monday night. So, to say that maybe they weren’t 100% wouldn’t be a stretch. Even Lady Tiger Head Coach Shauna Traylor said as much, but was quick to point out that her team played really well, regardless of fatigue issues.