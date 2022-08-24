MURRAY —Coming off their return from the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the Murray High Lady Tigers fell to the Marshall County Lady Marshals, 2-1, Tuesday night at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
The varsity team was playing their fourth game in five days, and for some of the Lady Tigers (4-2), they were playing their fifth game in five days, as a number of them played in a junior varsity game Monday night. So, to say that maybe they weren’t 100% wouldn’t be a stretch. Even Lady Tiger Head Coach Shauna Traylor said as much, but was quick to point out that her team played really well, regardless of fatigue issues.
“We were really tired,” said Traylor. “But the aggression and the fight and the drive that they had really just kind of outweighed that. A lot of them have played a lot of games, but not using that as an excuse because they performed tonight, and they performed very well on tired legs. Overall, I’m happy with the performance.”
The game was a defensive battle in the first half, as neither team was able to get many shots on goal as they both went into the half scoreless, thanks in part to a great save in the 12th minute by sophomore goal keeper Ella Parker, one of her six saves on the night.
The second half saw Marshall (5-0-1, 3-0 in district play) strike first on a goal by junior forward Anna Robertson with 34:30 left in the match
Diving to her right, Parker would keep the Lady Tigers in the match with a save 28:16 left, which would help Murray High tie the match on senior forward Kyra Jones’ goal with 11:44 left, which was assisted by sophomore forward Ava Flota.
Another block by Parker punched a Lady Marshal attempt over the top of the goal with 8:20 left to keep the score tied, but with only 5:43 left, a corner kick was tipped in by Marshall senior forward Kelsey Crass to put the Marshals up 2-1.
Murray High would have a couple of tries late in the match, but they were stonewalled by Marshall’s goal-keeper and they just ran out of time, just as much they ran out of gas.
The Lady Tigers (0-1 in district play) will not get much rest just yet, either, as they get to face the Calloway County Lakers for the first time this season on Thursday evening at 5:30 at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.