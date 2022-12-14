Howell

Murray High forward Madeline Howell (32) tries a shot Tuesday night at Draffenville.

 JONAH MORGAN/ Ledger & Times

DRAFFENVILLE — The Murray High Lady Tigers suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night against the Marshall County Lady Marshals.

They scored only six points in the first half, while the Lady Marshals scored 25. This slow start in the first half along with a number of turnovers throughout the course of the game were the main keys in a 43-21 loss in Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium. Four of those six points came from freshman forward Kendyll English, and the other two came from a layup in the second quarter by junior guard Reese Downey.