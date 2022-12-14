DRAFFENVILLE — The Murray High Lady Tigers suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night against the Marshall County Lady Marshals.
They scored only six points in the first half, while the Lady Marshals scored 25. This slow start in the first half along with a number of turnovers throughout the course of the game were the main keys in a 43-21 loss in Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium. Four of those six points came from freshman forward Kendyll English, and the other two came from a layup in the second quarter by junior guard Reese Downey.
“From the tip, they were the more aggressive team and we kind of let it get away from us a little bit,” said Lady Tigers Head Coach Tom Foust, when asked about his team’s offensive struggles.
The Lady Tigers were looking for their first win against the Lady Marshals since the 2019 regional championship where Murray High beat Marshall, 38-29.
Murray High is still feeling the effects of injuries, as senior guard Riley Campbell has yet to play a game this season, and it has been without eighth-grade starting guard Kaydence Kindle, since she suffered a concussion in a home game against Trigg County.
The Lady Tigers were able to have a better scoring second half. They scored 15 points in the second half behind a good number of free throws, as the fouls went the way of the Lady Tigers after going towards the Lady Marshals in the first 16 minutes.
When it was all said and done, Marshall’s offense was too much to handle. The Lady Marshals made three 3-pointers in the first quarter, and they continued to consistently make them throughout the course of the rest of the game.
“We looked a little shell-shocked, and I gotta have them prepared a little bit better than that. I feel like we got punched in the mouth and never recovered from it,” Foust said.
