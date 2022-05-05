MURRAY — In a surprise Wednesday, Marshall County ended host Calloway County’s ideas of an unbeaten 4th District softball season.
The Lady Marshals defeated the Lady Lakers by the stunning score of 11-3 to drop the Lady Lakers (15-6-1) to 3-1 in district play. Marshall (16-11) moved to 2-1 and can clinch a tie for first place Friday with a win against Murray High in Draffenville.
It was a six-run third inning that broke the game open for Marshall, who ended with 14 hits. Charley Pursley was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Lady Marshals.
Preslee Phillips was 2-for-4 for Calloway with a home run and 2 RBIs.
