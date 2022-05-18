DRAFFENVILLE — After what Calloway County Head Coach Travis Turner likes to call a “heart-attack special” in Monday’s tight win over rival Murray High, he said a letdown was a possibility in Tuesday’s 4th District Baseball Tournament championship game tilt with host Marshall County.
It did eventually show, but not until his Lakers seemed to get the best of the action out of the gate. Calloway had a chance to take the lead, in fact, but could not score.
Then came an error here, a walk there and eventually a home run that opened the gate for the Marshals (19-14) as they took control in the third inning and never looked back, taking a 9-1 win over the Lakers (12-18) at Marshals Field.
“We expected to be emotionally drained tonight, but that’s an excuse and I don’t care much for those,” said Turner, whose first act was to salute Marshall starter Evan Oakley, one of the top pitchers in the state with an ERA that has hovered around 0.5 most of the season. Oakley ended the night after five innings and having allowed four hits.
“You tip your cap to Evan. He’s a great competitor and he was actually a little wild tonight,which may have worked in his favor. We were a little overmatched there and his slider was good enough where, anytime we created a little traffic against him, he was able to slam the door on us.”
The game was scoreless until the third when Marshall’s Ethan Landis blasted a pitch from Calloway’s Gage Bazzell for a three-run home run over the left-field wall. A two-out error led to two more runs in the fourth and a three-run double from Maddox Cope highlighted a four-run fifth inning that ended with the Marshals stranding the winning run at third.
That would have given the Marshals a 10-run lead and would have essentially ended the game by knockout.
Still alive, Calloway responded by scoring its only run of the game as Conner Lockhart’s single made the score 9-1. That happened with no outs and the bases loaded but a running blunder resulted in a double play and killed the inning before the threat could become serious.
In the bottom of the sixth, Marshall advanced a runner to third before stranding him, thanks to the relief work of pitcher Nick Caldwell. Calloway had avoided an early halt and would go the distance, a measure of satisfaction for Turner and his team.
“I’m not usually a horseshoes-and-hand grenades person but every time you can extend the distance, that’s two more innings of at-bats, two more innings of defensive reps, more pitching and, as young as we are, that’s a huge thing,” he said.
Calloway had two hits from outfielder Braden Pingel, as well as two from Conner Lockhart, who threw more than 100 pitches in seven innings of relief in Monday night’s 4-3 win over Murray High in eight innings.
