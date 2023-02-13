Butler

Calloway County’s Jonah Butler had a big game Friday night at Marshall County. 

 ROB CROSS/ Ledger & Times

DRAFFENVILLE — Forward Jonah Butler posted a dominant double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to carry Calloway County to a boys’ basketball victory Friday night over Marshall County. 

The home-standing Marshals couldn’t do anything with Butler, but they were able to slash through the Laker defense all night en route to a 76-69 victory.