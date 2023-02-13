DRAFFENVILLE — Forward Jonah Butler posted a dominant double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to carry Calloway County to a boys’ basketball victory Friday night over Marshall County.
The home-standing Marshals couldn’t do anything with Butler, but they were able to slash through the Laker defense all night en route to a 76-69 victory.
The near-capacity crowd at Reed Conder Gymnasium maintained a frenzied atmosphere all night as the 4th District rivals met for the second time this season after Calloway won the first meeting in Murray.
Head Coach Sawyer Donohoo’s Marshall squad gave a preview of what was in store for the Lakers when Wade Moore got to the basket for an easy layup on the first possession of the game. The first two of Moore’s team-high 20 points began an avalanche of points in the paint for the Marshals.
Moore and his teammates got to the rim almost at will and connected on 23 of 39 shots in the paint. Driving the basketball also earned Marshall County numerous trips to the free-throw line where they added 15 crucial points.
“They did a great job of driving it downhill on us,” Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver said of Marshall. “That’s what we talked about at halftime, but they were outstanding driving the ball all night.”
Cleaver’s team started well in the first quarter when forward Cole Lockhart hit a three, Butler followed with a three of his own and guard Conner Lockhart joined his brother with another bomb to give the Lakers their biggest lead of the night at 9-4 with 4:40 left in the quarter.
Alex Staples then keyed an 11-2 burst for the Marshals when he got to the rim for a layup and two of his 16 points to help give the Marshals a 15-11 lead as the opening quarter came to a close.
Both teams went on big scoring runs as reserve Laker forward Stephen Lane scored seven of his 12 points in the second quarter. Butler buried a deep trey to pull his squad to within 31-30 with 30 seconds left before halftime but Hunter Wallace knocked down a three of his own at the buzzer to send the Marshals into the locker room with a 35-31 advantage.
“Stephen Lane came in and played well,” Cleaver said. “He gave us some really big minutes and that can only help moving forward.”
Marshall led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before the Lakers pulled back within 49-45 as the fourth quarter began. The pattern then repeated itself as the Marshals took a nine-point lead, only to have Calloway come roaring back again, this time to tie the game at 59-59 on Conner Lockhart’s 1-of-2 trip to the foul line with three minutes left that capped a 12-3 Laker run.
Marshall had the answer, though, responding with an 11-3 run that put the game away.
“I felt very good about where we were at 59-59,” Cleaver said. “But credit to Marshall County. They responded and did an excellent job of closing the game out. We needed one more stop, I believe.”
