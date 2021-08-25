DRAFFENVILLE — Murray High had control of 2nd District rival Marshall County in Tuesday night’s boys soccer encounter, leading 1-0 with about 20 minutes left.
But, after withstanding numerous advances from the Marshals after going a man down with about 30 minutes left because of a red card, the Tigers finally broke. Pressure from Marshall (6-0-1) finally got results as the hosts scored five times down the stretch to notch a 5-1 come-from-behind win.
Chase Renick had given Murray High the lead about 15 minutes into the match on a 50-yard free kick that found the net. However, in spite of a huge effort from goal-keeper Josh Eaton (14 saves), the Tigers could not hold on.
Murray High (2-1) will now face arch rival Calloway County in another 2nd District showdown Thursday evening in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.