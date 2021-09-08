MURRAY — Marshall County came into Tuesday night’s contest with 2nd District boys soccer opponent Murray High on a hot streak and that did not change.
At the Mallary France Soccer Complex, the Marshals blitzed the Tigers for three first-half goals and cruised from there to a 4-0 win that gave Marshall a season sweep of the Tigers, as well as its 10th win of the season.
“They’re playing well right now, no doubt about it,” Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, who was an All-State performer at Marshall back in the 1990s. “That’s the way they’ve always been. It’s as if they ship in a new army every year and just reload.”
However, as dominant as Marshall was on the scoreboard, Rosa was quick to discuss that, particularly in the decisive first half, his team actually performed pretty well.
“We actually created more chances than they did. We outshot them in the first half, 7-4,” Rosa said. “The thing was they capitalized on our mistakes, so when we give a team like Marshall County a head start like that, it’s going to be very hard to claw back in it.”
Marshall was struck with its first goal with about 22 minutes left in the opening half as Kian Court sent a direct kick toward the box that was headed into the net by teammate Colin Shadowen. About five minutes later, the Marshals were on top by a 2-0 score as Jericho Evans took advantage of a misplay by the Murray High defense and deposited a shot into the back of the net.
Four minutes later, perhaps the Marshals’ most dangerous player, William Lynch, got loose near the edge of the box and cut loose with a blast from the right side. That made it 3-0 Marshals.
In the previous encounter in Draffenville, Murray High (4-3-1) had led 1-0 in the final 15 minutes, when Marshall exploded for five scores down the stretch as they finally took advantage of a one-,man advantage after Murray had lost a player to a red card.
Still, in spite of Tuesday, Rosa still believes his team is close to where it needs to be.
“The work’s there and it’ll fall in place eventually,” he said. “I like where we’re at. We’ve had a rough patch where we’re kind of scraping by but we were able to do some things in this game. We just have to make them pay.”
