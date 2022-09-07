Fronza

Murray High keeper Hank Fronza (purple) grabs the ball under pressure from Marshall County's Logan Parker (19) and Logan Davis, as Murray High teammate Collier Crouch stays ready for a deflection Tuesday night at Colburn Stadium in Draffenville.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

DRAFFENVILLE — Tuesday night’s match between old boys soccer rivals Murray High and Marshall County included almost everything one would expect.

There were many big hits. There was screaming and yelling, from both sides. Yes, there were even some cards ... actually, there were several of those. However, much to the dismay of Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, there was something missing throughout the night. For whatever reason, the Tigers went flat, and now are looking up at the Marshals for the all-important top seed in the 2nd District Tournament later this fall after Marshall played the final 51 minutes a man down and still won, 4-0, at Colburn Stadium.