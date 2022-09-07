DRAFFENVILLE — Tuesday night’s match between old boys soccer rivals Murray High and Marshall County included almost everything one would expect.
There were many big hits. There was screaming and yelling, from both sides. Yes, there were even some cards ... actually, there were several of those. However, much to the dismay of Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, there was something missing throughout the night. For whatever reason, the Tigers went flat, and now are looking up at the Marshals for the all-important top seed in the 2nd District Tournament later this fall after Marshall played the final 51 minutes a man down and still won, 4-0, at Colburn Stadium.
“I can take a loss, but for us to play the way we did, I don’t know,” Rosa said, searching for the right word for the moment. “It was ... boring.
“We had a couple of chances in the first half that could’ve turned the game a little bit, but we didn’t have urgency.”
Marshall (7-2 4-1 in district play), feeling renewed energy after playing very well the past two weeks (particularly with wins over highly-regarded Madisonville-North Hopkins and Martha Layne Collins), did have the energy Rosa was seeking from his team and converted it into a 1-0 lead less than eight minutes into the match on Logan Parker’s header off a Jericho Evans corner kick. With 15 minutes left, the Marshals returned to the scoreboard as Braden Burnham headed in an Ethan Tabor crossing pass and that was followed by what was scored as an own goal two minutes later after Parker sent a ball into the Tiger box that was deflected off a defender.
Down 3-0 and in desperate need of something positive, the Tigers (7-2, 3-2 in district play) seemed to get it with about 11 minutes left when Marshall’s Preston Lamb, who had been a problem throughout the first half with driving the ball deep into the Murray High zone, was hit with his second yellow card after colliding with Tiger defender Jimmy Kjellberg on a loose ball. That was then converted to a red card, meaning Lamb was out for the game and the Marshals would be one man down until the match was over.
Yet, for the next 51 minutes, the Marshals would score one final goal, courtesy of Parker again in the final nine minutes, as the Tigers, after a strong push in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, barely took a shot the rest of the way.
“We decided, ‘Well, we can out-possess them,’ and we did, which was probably partly on me,” Rosa said. “But the game was played in the middle part of the field for, I’d say, 35 of the 40 minutes of the second half.
“I don’t know. It was weird. We’d make four or five good passes, then decide to go backwards for some reason. So we’ve got some things to figure out.”
The loss was damaging for the Tigers as it now means the Marshals have assumed sole possession of first place in the district. Murray High had put itself in position to grab it for itself but losses to Calloway County and now Marshall have canceled out the 2-0 win the Tigers took over Marshall a few weeks ago in Murray.
“I still think that, on any given night, anything can happen,” Rosa said. Murray High still has a return engagement with Calloway at the Mallary France Soccer Complex, while the Lakers can still wreck the Marshals’ path to the No. 1 seed with a win at Draffenville later this season. Marshall beat Calloway, 1-0, earlier this season at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
“It happened to us, so it’s really anybody’s game and you’ve got to come ready to play every night. That’s the thing about high school sports, it’s very difficult to stay consistent. That’s what you try to coach and make adjustments to try and figure out.”
