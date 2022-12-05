DRAFFENVILLE — Throw out the stats. Saturday’s boys’ basketball matchup between Calloway County and Southern Illinois power Massac County in the annual Marshall County Hoopfest came down to one thing.
Massac guards Isaac Hosman and Will Harmon kept taking the ball to the hole in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers could not stop them. Hosman and Harmon accounted for all but five of the Patriots’ 25 points in the final eight minutes to help overcome a four-point deficit and guide Massac to a 74-68 win at Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium.
“Those are two really good guards,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver of Hosman, who ended with a team-high 23 points for Massac (6-0), and Harmon, who finished with 21. Hosman had 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, with most of those coming off drives into or just outside of the paint.
“I felt like I should’ve done a better job coaching wise,” Cleaver said of a dilemma that developed in the third quarter when forward Jonah Butler, who ended with 17 points, had to leave the game late in the third quarter after committing his fourth foul. Up to that point, he was the primary defender on Hosman. “Jonah Butler was doing a good job on (Hosman) and it was a risk/reward thing for me because we know how tough (Hosman) is and Jonah was really giving him problems early on. Hindsight says you do something different but (Butler) is such a gamer, and he had it going offensively.”
Calloway (2-1) seemed to be doing well enough without Butler as it took a 50-49 lead into the fourth quarter. Forward Cole Lockhart then opened the final eight minutes with a follow 3-pointer that pushed the lead to four at 53-49. That, though, is when Massac’s guard tandem began doing damage.
Hosman’s conventional three-point play and two free throws, both off drives to the inside, tied the game at 54-54. Harmon’s second consecutive inside bucket gave Massac the lead for good at 62-61 and a Hosman bomb pushed the lead to 65-61 with 2:03 left. This came after both teams possessed healthy leads earlier in the game, only to see the other draw even again.
That was not happening the rest of the way in this one. After Calloway guard Aidan Clinton hit a three to cut the lead back to 69-66, the Lakers — a solid 20-of-37 on two-point shots (54%) and 47% overall —misfired on medium-range shots, while the Patriots (very good from the field as well, 26-of-44 overall and 20-of-33 on twos) kept finding ways to score and survive a very physical battle.
“It was a very tough, physical game … and I loved it,” Cleaver said. “It was a great experience for our kids. You come here to battle at nine o’clock in the morning for Hoopfest and our guys were ready to play. They went to war.”
Calloway guard Eli Finley led the Lakers with 24 points, while Clinton hit four 3-pointers in ending with 14. Forward Ian Higgerson added 10 for the Patriots.
