Lockhart

Calloway County guard Connor Lockhart (1) drives the ball against Massac County (Ill.) defender Isaac Hosman Saturday at Draffenville.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

DRAFFENVILLE — Throw out the stats. Saturday’s boys’ basketball matchup between Calloway County and Southern Illinois power Massac County in the annual Marshall County Hoopfest came down to one thing.

Massac guards Isaac Hosman and Will Harmon kept taking the ball to the hole in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers could not stop them. Hosman and Harmon accounted for all but five of the Patriots’ 25 points in the final eight minutes to help overcome a four-point deficit and guide Massac to a 74-68 win at Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium.