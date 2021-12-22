METROPOLIS, Ill. — Calloway County led most of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest with host Massac County (Illinois), but could not maintain that advantage until the end.
Guard Isaac Hosman scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the pivotal third quarter as the Patriots took lead late in the third quarter, then had to fend off a furious Laker rally in prevailing by a 65-61 final score.
“He’s a tough matchup,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver, whose team dropped to 4-4 on the season, while the Patriots improved to 8-3. “He does the drive the ball, but he had some big threes on us tonight on some tough shots. He hit three in the third quarter that really hurt us.”
Hosman’s efforts helped leave the Patriots in possession of a 50-43 lead as the game entered the final eight minutes. However, the Lakers were far from finished. Calloway stayed within striking range for the first seven minutes, then made a charge to the lead with about 2:30 left.
That came when guard Kanyon Franklin drilled a 3-pointer of his own to put the Lakers up 55-54. Hosman, though, came back to go 3-of-4 at the foul line to help return the lead to the hosts at 58-55. Then, after guard Eli Finley’s score pulled the Lakers within 58-57, it was someone other than Hosman that supplied the biggest play of the game for the Patriots.
Guard Will Harmon buried a 3-pointer with about a minute left to put Massac up 61-57. Calloway would pull within two points twice down the stretch but could draw no closer.
“We did play well at times in this game and we’re getting better,” said Cleaver, whose team was the epitome of a balanced offensive attack.
Calloway had four players score in double figures, Franklin, Finley, forward Matthew Ray and guard Conner Lockhart, and they all had the same amount of points — 13. Ray finished with a double-double as he also pulled down 12 rebounds,while Franklin had five.
