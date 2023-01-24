MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Cardinals on Monday night, 39-18, in a rematch of the semifinal round of the Kentucky All ‘A’ Region 1 Tournament about two weeks ago.
Making Monday’s win extra sweet for the Lady Cardinals (12-6) was that they beat the Lady Tigers (6-11) at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray. The earlier loss was at Mayfield.
Monday, Mayfield sprinted from the starting gate with three 3-pointers, as they took advantage of Murray High’s defense to take an early 9-2 lead.
“I’ve gotta do a better job of having us ready to come out with a little more aggression and energy early,” said Lady Tigers Head Coach Tom Foust.
On the offensive side of the ball, Murray High’s biggest contributor was senior center Alyssa Daughrity with 10 points and five rebounds. The Lady Tigers were held to 18 points on the game, as the zone defense of the Lady Cardinals seemed to really affect Murray High’s offensive flow.
“We’ve got to have more movement in our offense, we can’t just hope that somebody gets something done,” said Foust. “We have to kind of create a little bit, and we’ve got the kids to do it. I thought we did a really good job against (4th District opponent Christian Fellowship on Friday night, where the Lady Tigers stayed very competitive until the final quarter) creating offense for ourselves, and I think we’ll get back to it.”
Murray High struggled with turnovers as well and that led to a lot of easy opportunities for the Lady Cardinals. Mayfield scored 21 points off of Murray High’s 21 turnovers.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action back tonight as they travel to Livingston Central for a 6:00 tipoff.
