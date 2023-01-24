Kindle vs. Mayfield

Murray High guard Kaydence Kindle (2) makes a hard drive to the basket against Mayfield defenders Keely Henson (left) and Skylar Mandry (right) Monday night at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Cardinals on Monday night, 39-18, in a rematch of the semifinal round of the Kentucky All ‘A’ Region 1 Tournament about two weeks ago.

Making Monday’s win extra sweet for the Lady Cardinals (12-6) was that they beat the Lady Tigers (6-11) at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray. The earlier loss was at Mayfield.

