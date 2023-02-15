MURRAY — It is not often that a blocked shot happens on a dunk in basketball.
One did Tuesday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium and it decided a boys game as Mayfield forward Sam Stone stuffed Calloway County guard Eli Finley at the rim as Finley tried to cram home the winning basket, giving the Cardinals a dramatic 48-46 win.
“I thought Eli made the right decision to try to dunk the ball in that situation. I don’t think a layup would’ve helped him,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver of how Finley, surrendering at least three inches to Stone — listed at 6’4” but seems a bit taller than that — and took a perfect backdoor pass from guard Conner Lockhart and attempted a two-fisted slam with 6.7 seconds left and Mayfield (22-5) leading 47-46 after Stone had hit two free throws a few seconds earlier. Lockhart had drained a 25-foot bomb with 30 seconds left to give Calloway (21-9) its first lead of the second half at 46-45.
As Finley went to the rim, though, Stone was there to meet him.
“I’d hope (Finley) would try to dunk it every time. I’d run that play time and time again. I trust Eli at the end of a game with the basketball,” said Cleaver, whose team still had a shot to send the game to overtime after Mayfield guard Brajon Dabney — who had an outstanding game with 18 points to lead the Cardinals — hit one of two free throws at the other end of Stone’s block.
Finley took the ball quickly to the front court and had a 12-foot floating jumper at the buzzer hit the front of the rim, which was a theme of the night for the Lakers as they missed short to medium-range shots seemingly all night, and were short on many of them.
That was why the Lakers had to play from behind throughout this game as Mayfield led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter before settling for a 21-15 halftime lead as the Lakers were a woeful 5-of-22 from the field in the opening two quarters.
Stone was able to go to the line late because he drew the fifth foul on Calloway forward Jonah Butler, who was a bright spot for the Lakers with 13 tough points and eight rebounds. Another big bright spot was the continued strong play of reserve forward Stephen Lane as he had 14 points off the bench and hit three huge 3-pointers to keep his team in the game.
Finley ended with eight points, while Lockhart had five.
