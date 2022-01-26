MURRAY — After a tough 32-25 loss to the Mayfield Lady Cardinals Tuesday night, Coach Tom Foust of the Murray High Lady Tigers was proud of his team, even after such a crucial loss.
“I know that we didn’t play as skillfully as we have [before], but we played with the most effort we’ve had from that many people in one game,” Foust said after the game concluded at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
With the game in their sights, the Lady Tigers (3-11) gave up a critical third quarter to the Lady Cardinals (5-8), giving them a seven-point lead going into the final quarter, and the deficit never shrunk below that for the remainder of the game.
Eighth grader Lay Mayes led the charge for the Lady Cardinals, chalking up 17 points, while teammates Skylar Mandry, a sophomore, and Addely Smith, a freshman added 13 and 10 points respectively as the Lady Cardinals avenged a loss earlier this season to the Lady Tigers in Mayfield.
On the Lady Tiger side, senior guard Jade Oakley scored a career-high 18 points on four 3-pointers, 15 of them coming in the second quarter alone. Junior forward Alyssa Daughrity had 10 points on a night where she saw very few touches due to the intensity of Mayfield’s defense, and after fouling out in the final minutes, her impact was sorely missed on both ends of the court.
After a nine-point outing in her last game, seventh-grader Kaydence Kindle was shut out by Mayfield’s tough defense.
Ultimately, the game was decided by the turnover battle, and after picking up 24 total turnovers on the night, Murray High was unable to compensate for Mayfield’s strong shooting night, picking up 11 points off those 24 turnovers.
The Lady Tigers get a three-day turnaround as they host Webster County on Friday night and Livingston Central on Saturday.
