MAYFIELD — The Calloway County and Murray High track and field teams traveled to Mayfield for a meet on Tuesday afternoon.
Coach Mike Wicker’s Calloway girls claimed the team title, while the Calloway boys were runner-up. Murray High placed third in both the girls and boys team standings for Coach Krysten Sebby.
Calloway’s Reese Settle led the Lady Laker with a pair of individual titles — the 1600 meters and the 800 — while Sayde Lowe was first in the pole vault. The Lady Lakers also brought home top honors in the 4x100 relay.
Ginny Mikulcik snagged second place in the discus. The 4x400 team was second. Niya Thomas earned second in the 200 dash and third in the 100. Olivia Miles scored fourth-place finishes in both the 100 and 200.
Sadie Lilly finished third in the 1600 and fourth in the 800, while the 4x800 team was third. Sydney Naber placed fifth in the 400 dash. Emma Martin and Alec Rodgers finished second and third respectively in the long jump.
Jillian Stovall was fourth in the pole vault, while Gabby Yoakum claimed fourth on the discus. Keatyn Tynes and Maronda Sheridan were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the shot put.
In boys action, the Lakers were led by Daniel Puckett’s victory in the 1600 and Landon McCartney’s triumph in the 800. McCartney also was runner-up in the 1600, while Puckett took third in the 800.
Logan Smith was second in the 200 and Dominic Cashion third in the 400. The 4x400 team earned a fourth-place finish and Joey Goucher joined Smith with a fifth-place showing in the 200. The Lakers’ 4x100 relay team grabbed third and John Durham finished fifth in 100. Buxton Harrison and Corban Henshaw came in fourth and sixth respectively in the pole vault. Trevon Bledsoe placed fourth in the shot.
“We were very happy as a staff to finally get some good track weather,” Wicker said following the event. “Our athletes responded with PRs in almost every event we competed. The after spring break meets are when we really start trying to lock into who will be running what events as we prepare for regionals and state.”
The Murray High boys were led by the first-place finish of the 4x200-meter relay team, while the 4x100 team claimed the runner-up spot. Christian Seavers earned fourth in the 200 and teammate Kainoa Olive finished sixth.
Guervenson Binfield-Smith grabbed second in the 800 and Kellan Crouch’s seventh-place finish earned points in the event as well. Cortino Allen claimed eighth in the 100. The 4x400 team came in third.
Wyatt Buffington led the way in the field events with a second in the discus and seventh in the shot put. Ben Davis was fifth in the shot put and Jesus Figueroa fifth in the discus. Max Rosa finished fourth in the pole vault with Cooper Cunningham joining him in seventh place. Jayden Curtis and Maureeon Floyd came in fourth and ninth respectively in the long jump.
Sebby’s Lady Tigers got a first-place finish from Layla Green in the long jump while the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams also earned a victory. Jade Green claimed runner-up finishes in the 1600 and 800. Leah Jenkins scored by finishing third in the 800 and fourth in the 1600.
Ashley Vonnahme earned fourth in the 400 with Kendyll English seventh. English came in sixth in the 200.
Flora Falwell and Meg Robinson earned sixth and seventh place in the pole vault, while Makayla Alderman and Allie Vonnahme finished seventh and eighth in the discus. The 4x100 team claimed third to close out the Murray High scoring.
“The majority of the team attended, and we had very good performances with it being right after spring break,” Sebby said following the event. “We had about a dozen athletes set personal bests while a lot of matched their best or were just a couple seconds off. We have to keep working while staying healthy. Our next meet is at home on Tuesday the eighteenth.”
