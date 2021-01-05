MURRAY — The season opener didn’t go as planned for the Murray High Lady Tigers, despite a monster 25-point effort by senior guard Angela Gierhart, as they fell to visiting Mayfield by a 46-42 score Monday night at Taylor Gymnasium.
Gierhart scored 16 of her team-high 25 points in the second half as she tried to will the Lady Tigers to come back from deficits several times. Mayfield’s multiple defensive looks and full-court press were too much for the Murray ball-handlers, however as the visitors forced the Lady Tigers into 24 turnovers in the contest.
“It was a tough game to come out for our first one,” said second-year Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust. “We knew Mayfield was going to throw a lot at us. They’re a team of some really young kids, but they’ve got some talent. I’ve got a lot of respect for (Mayfield head coach Bradley) Nanney. We knew that we were going to see a lot of defenses and different things and they were going to be aggressive, so not having as much film as I’d like to it was a little difficult.”
The Lady Tigers led 6-0 early with baskets from senior guard Makenzie Turley, Gierhart and sophomore Alyssa Daughrity and tough half-court defense that had the Cardinals looking lost for most of the first period. Murray High finished the opening segment leading 7-4.
The second period saw Daughrity quickly pick up a coach’s always-dreaded third foul early and Mayfield cranked up the defensive pressure with a full-court press and the Lady Tigers’ struggles would start to mount. Mayfield took a five-point lead going into the lockeroom with a three-pointer with three seconds left on the clock, putting them ahead 23-18.
Every time Mayfield would try to pull away in the third quarter, Gierhart would have an answer. A layup in the lane from the senior would tie the score again at 28-28, then defensive pressure from senior guard Amy Sue Tish forced the Lady Cardinal point guard to travel after crossing mid-court, followed by a Daughrity basket that put the Lady Tigers back on top. Mayfield answered with back-to-back threes at the end of the third to kill that momentum and take a 34-30 lead after three quarters.
More Lady Tiger turnovers and fouls had Mayfield shooting free throws early in the final stanza as they extended their lead to six, at 36-30, with 6:53 left in the game. Gierhart cut that lead in half with a 3-pointer and then baskets for Gierhart and Daughrity put Murray in front again at 37-36 with 3:59 to go.
With under a minute to play, the Lady Tigers found themselves trailing by three with the ball and, as Gierhart tried a right-corner three to tie the game, Daughrity was called off-the-ball for her fifth foul. The Lady Cardinals closed the game out from there, winning with the final score of 46-42.
“We’ve got about two or three different press breaks because we struggled with that last year,” said Foust. “We were hoping to have some of that cleared up early, but we just have to go over that more. Our practice time was limited, obviously, but that’s going to be a heavy focus going forward.”
Foust was also quick to praise Gierhart’s offensive performance.
“Angie’s as tough as it gets, sometimes a little too tough for her own good,” he said. “She tries to power through everything, but you can’t say too much about her. She’s one of a kind.”
Besides Gierhart’s impressive performance, Daughrity finished with eight points and seven rebounds, Turley had five points, five rebounds and led the team with eight assists. Junior Jade Oakley had two points and two rebounds and sophomore Madeline Howell also had five rebounds to go with her two points on the night.
Going into Thursday’s matchup as Ballard Memorial comes to Taylor Gymnasium, Foust was adamant about what he needs to see from his team.
“Like I told the kids down there, I’ve got to have five that are going to play together,” said Foust. “I can’t have heads getting hung low early; we’ve got to fight. The game’s not won in first few minutes, so we’ve just got to stay aggressive and stay at it.”
The coin toss, a rule change in 2020-21 to start a high school basketball game, against Ballard Memorial is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, but if the attendance policy stays the same, general admission tickets will not be sold. Only players’ families and team personnel’s families are allowed to attend games until the Kentucky High School Athletic Association reviews its attendance policies on Jan. 17.
