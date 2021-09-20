MAYFIELD — In a way, it was almost painless.
After skating through the first few weeks of the high school season seeming somewhat beatable, Kentucky superpower Mayfield was at the top of its game Friday night against a visiting Calloway County team that had eyes on at least making a good showing at War Memorial Stadium. Instead, the host Cardinals hit the Lakers with a 35-point first quarter in which the first three scores came on just six offensive snaps.
However, while the end result, a 56-13 loss, was anything but what the Lakers had sought, they were able to take some positives away from the experience, namely the fact that they did not stop trying to make things happen.
“It took us a minute for us to respond a little bit, but once we got our composure back, we started playing a little bit of football,” said Calloway Assistant Coach Jacob Price, who took the Lakers’ helm from the sidelines for the second week in a row in place of Head Coach Chris Champion, who had to miss the game because of COVID-19 protocols.
“I told them before the opening kickoff, they were going to slug us and we told them this was going to be a fight because they’re going to bring it to us no matter what and we just didn’t come out like we thought we were going to. We got shell shocked a little bit.
“I think that red helmet thing might have come into effect a little bit.”
The solid red helmet has been the trademark of the Mayfield program all the way back to the 1960s and teams have a way of suddenly not being able to play up to their abilities after laying eyes on it. Whether that had anything to do with Friday night is unknown, but one thing is for sure ... the players inside those red helmets found themselves with lots of room to advance the ball early and often.
It started on the first play as running back Kylan Galbreath took a handoff to the right side and sped 80 yards to the end zone. After Calloway picked up a first down before punting, the Cards (5-0) scored on their second snap of the night as quarterback Zane Cartwright threw long and found receiver Isaac Stevenson for a 66-yard strike and a 14-0 lead with less than four minutes gone.
Then, the Lakers (2-3) put together a strong possession, as Kanyon Franklin’s 34-yards pass to Price Aycock gave them a first down at the Mayfield 22. The drive stalled, though, and Oscar Avila’s 41-yard field goal had the distance but was wide left, ending the drive.
It only took the Cards four snaps to drive 80 yards as Galbreath scored from two yards to up the lead to 21-0 with 3:16 left.
Before the quarter was over, the Cards had added two more scores as safety Daniel Coles intercepted a Franklin throw and ran 30 yards for the fourth score and backup quarterback Brajone Dabney, like Cartwright, only a sophomore, dashed six yards for the fifth TD.
Calloway pushed Mayfield to a fourth-and-1 situation on its next possession, but running back Jutarious Starks found room to the right side and dashed 20 yards to make the score 42-0 with 10:40 left.
However, Calloway was not ready to throw in the towel. First, Trystan Wright returned the ensuring kickoff 59 yards to the Cards’ 39. Then, after getting a couple of first downs, running back Timarian Bledsoe made a nifty move to find room on the left side and tight-roped the sideline for a nine-yard scoring run in the final two minutes of the half to end the shutout at 42-7.
After Mayfield running back Tre Barnes scored on a four-yard run about midway through the third quarter, Calloway got its second score in spectacular fashion.
Aycock took the kickoff at his 18-yard line on the right side, headed toward the middle of the field, found room with some superb blocking, then made a ankle-breaking juke near midfield that allowed him to find room to the left side, From there, Aycock cranked the jets to outrun the Cards and finish an 82-yard kickoff return to draw Calloway within 49-13.
The Cards would score one more time as Mehki Dumas scored on an eight-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Now, the Lakers will try to put this experience behind them and prepare for an important Class 4A 1st District contest against Madisonville-North Hopkins. However, Price said there are some injury concerns as a few Lakers left the game
Of particular concern is receiver/defensive back Drew Hudgin, who left the game in the second quarter after taking what appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet hit as he attempted to make a catch on a Franklin pass deep in Mayfield territory. Hudgin did not return.
