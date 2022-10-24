MURRAY — Not many teams have had Mayfield’s number in recent years in the game of football, except for Murray High, which had won two of the last three matchups with the Cardinals coming into the crucial Kentucky Class 2A 1st District matchup Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium.
It wasn’t meant to be this time around, however, as the top-ranked visitors would strike quickly and not look back, en route to a convincing 42-10 win for their 14th straight district championship dating back to 1998.
Mayfield (9-0, 4-0) would force a short-handed Murray High (4-5, 2-2) into a three-and-out on the first drive for the Tigers, then Cardinal senior wide receiver Isaac Stevenson would hurdle the Tiger defense and score from the 50-yard line on their first offensive play from scrimmage.
Just over a minute later, Cardinal sophomore linebacker Ian Williams would scoop up a Tiger fumble and return it 25 yards for another score and for good measure, Cardinal junior quarterback Zane Cartwright would find Stevenson through the air for a 30-yard completion with 42 seconds left in the opening quarter to race out ahead 21-0.
Three minutes into the second quarter, junior running back Jutarious Starks would push through the Tiger goal line defense to put the Cardinals up 28-0 on his way to 128 rushing yards, and things were looking bleak for Murray High, especially when three of their first five drives of the game ended in lost fumbles.
The highlight of the first half for the Tigers came at the end of the half, when they would sustain a drive for 60 yards down the field. Freshman kicker Hank Fronza would put a 26-yard field goal attempt through the uprights and over Poplar Street to give them a little momentum boost heading into the locker room, trailing 28-3.
The second half exhibited much more fight from the Tigers, especially as they moved the ball through the air more than usual. Junior quarterback Collin Wilson would move the offense with 5-for-9 passing and senior running back Jayden Curtis and junior Kainoa Olive would grind the Mayfield defense down, combining for 125 yards on the ground.
Wilson added his own 68 yards rushing, including Murray’s only touchdown, a 17-yard run up the middle with 1:28 left in the game.
“We were playing the number one team in the state,” said Murray High Head Coach Darren Bowling. “We had four freshmen, two sophomores starting and have some good young guys, good players, but we knew we were going to have to try to control the clock, move the football and make the game as short as we possibly could and it’s just tough.
“In the second half, we didn’t quit. We didn’t give up. Our guys came out and we fought. At halftime we said, this is your opportunity to be a competitor against the number one team in the state. Measure yourself to them this half and show that we can compete because, if nothing else, it’s going to make us better for the playoffs and help us in the long run and in the future because we have a lot of young guys in the field.”
The Tigers will have to shake this setback off as they now fall to 2-2 in district play and will appear to be traveling to McLean County for the first round of the playoffs in two weeks because the playoff format has shifted to first rounds being in a cross-district format.
First things first, however, as the regular season ends next week with yet another challenge, as Fulton County (2-7) brings their deceptively high-scoring offense to Ty Holland for the final game of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.