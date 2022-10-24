Olive

Murray High running back Kainoa Olive gets dragged down by a host of Mayfield defenders Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium. The junior had 56 yards rushing against the top-ranked Cardinals in a 42-10 loss.

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Not many teams have had Mayfield’s number in recent years in the game of football, except for Murray High, which had won two of the last three matchups with the Cardinals coming into the crucial Kentucky Class 2A 1st District matchup Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium.

It wasn’t meant to be this time around, however, as the top-ranked visitors would strike quickly and not look back, en route to a convincing 42-10 win for their 14th straight district championship dating back to 1998.