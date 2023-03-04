MURRAY - Murray High’s bid for a second consecutive regional championship prematurely came to an end in this afternoon, as the Tigers were upset, 46-43, by Mayfield in the semifinals of the CFSB Region 1 Tournament at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus.
Only able to muster nine points of offense in the final quarter and after regulation, Murray High's offense let them down against a team they had already beaten twice in the regular season. Murray High ended its season with a 22-9 record, while the Cardinals (26-5) will face McCracken County, who the Tigers dethroned last year after the Mustangs won the Region 1 championship the previous two seasons, in Sunday's title game.
Things looked routine for the Tigers early, as they continued their postseason trend of starting slowly, then using big runs to overwhelm their opponent. The Tigers did not score their first basket until more than six minutes had elapsed and trailed the Cardinals, 14-6, after the first quarter.
“Defensively, they came out and their gameplan was to go under some stuff and make us shoot the ball from outside and play off of (forward) Lincoln (English) and (center) Zavion (Carman) some and it affected us a little bit,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “We came back and made a run once we got some guards in there that could open the court up a little more.”
Murray High got three 3-pointers from three different players to start the second quarter and went on an 11-0 run over the next three minutes of gameplay. A second 3-pointer from senior guard Grant Whitaker helped the Tigers take a 24-21 advantage into the locker room at the halftime break, while also limiting Mayfield to only seven points on its offensive side of the court.
The teams would trade baskets until the end of the third quarter, when Murray High took a 34-28 lead at the quarter buzzer and looked to be ready to put the Cardinals away, as they had done previously in the season. In fact, Murray High won both of the previous two games this season by double digits, which had to give Tiger fans reason to believe victory would follow.
However, the pace of the game slowed to a crawl in the final period, which seemed to benefit the Cardinals. Mayfield scored the first four points of the period in the first two minutes, immediately cutting the Tiger lead to two points. Murray High still led by two, 36-34, with 1:17 left, but could not score and Mayfield guard Brajone Dabney went 1-of-2 at the foul line with 52.4 seconds left to trim the lead to one.
Murray High then missed two front ends of 1-and-1 chances at the free-throw stripe that possibly could have put the game out of reach. Instead, Dabney, who beat the buzzer before halftime with what became a very important follow 3-pointer that sent the Cardinals to halftime only down three points, managed another 1-of-2 trip to the charity stripe with 8.3 seconds left on the clock to tie the game at 36-36.
Junior guard Drew May’s 3-point attempt from the left wing off a drive-and-kick from Whitaker at the end of regulation was errant and the game headed into overtime.
Seven of Whitaker’s team-high 25 points came in overtime, but it was not enough for the Tigers to regain the momentum and make their third-straight regional finals appearance. Mayfield eventually grabbed the lead late in the overtime and forward Sam Stone hit two huge free throws to up the lead to three in the final seconds.
A long 3-pointer to keep the season alive from the left wing came up just short for Whitaker and the Tigers, bringing a season that had seen them win 17 of their last 18 games, heading into Saturday, to a close.
"The other games (with Mayfield this season) were close in the first half, but we pulled away late to have a comfortable lead in those games," Curtis said. "We didn't get the same shots or make the same plays today to pull away.
“I’m proud of these guys. They fought adversity without Grant (who was injured in the preseason and did not play until late January) through the first part. They really grew and got better, but Mayfield was just a better team tonight. I told our guys, that I was proud of them and their effort was great tonight.
"There were a couple of calls down the stretch that I wish would’ve went our way or didn’t go against us, but the season was great. You always want to end up in the regional championship and play for a chance to go to (Rupp Arena in Lexington for the Kentucky Boys Sweet 16), but if you get to this point, you’ve done a really good job.”
