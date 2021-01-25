MURRAY – After a slow start, and then a 26-point offensive team-explosion in the second quarter, junior guard Charqwan McCallister and the Murray High Tigers routed the Calloway County Lakers 73-50 in the first round of this season’s Crosstown Classic on hardwood. The junior broke down the Lakers’ (2-4) half-court defense with crafty layup after reverse-layup and used 8-for-8 shooting in the second and fourth quarters to score 22 points to pace the Tigers (6-1) to their sixth win in a row.
The game started ideally for the Lakers, as they outscored the home-team Tigers 12-9, after opening the game on a 3-pointer from junior forward Matthew Ray and a layup from senior guard Jackson Chapman. Junior forward Zach Hudgin got in on the action after that, finding senior forward Evan Garrison down low for a layup and then hitting a 3-pointer of his own to push the Lakers ahead 10-4. The Tigers weren’t rattled, however, as junior forward Trey Boggess nailed a 3-pointer just over halfway in the opening period, and the rivals ended the first quarter with Calloway on top 12-9, and also held Tiger leading-scorer sophomore guard Grant Whitaker to only two points on four field goal attempts.
The McCallister/Whitaker duo would dominate the second quarter with some help from Boggess again as he and Garrison would trade baskets for the first half of the quarter, and the game was tied at 16-16. A 3-pointer for Whitaker off a feed from Boggess would break an 18-18 tie a minute later and the Tigers would never trail again in the game. Garrison scored 8 of Calloway’s 11 points in the period on 4-of-4 shooting from the floor, along with a 3-pointer from Chapman, but that wasn’t enough to match Murray’s 26 points in the second, and the Lakers found themselves looking at a 35-23 deficit at halftime. McCallister had seven points on 3-for-3 shooting and Whitaker scored 10 on 2-for-2 shooting from the floor and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
Coming back out after halftime, the Tigers opened up the second half with a basket showcasing a beautiful spin-move with textbook footwork from senior forward Dijon Miles to extend their lead to 14, but a Chapman basket in the lane, followed by back-to-back baskets by Hudgin, one displaying a beautiful Euro-step to get by the defender, cut the lead to nine and fired up the Lakers. Tiger senior Gabe Taylor stepped up to the challenge, however and sank a 3-pointer to kill the Laker momentum. The Lakers managed a basket from Garrison with 3:08 left in the period, but then a 11-0 run for Murray helped put the Lakers away to end the quarter, up 53-37.
McCallister then took it upon himself to make sure the Lakers were not going to try to mount a comeback in the fourth, as he put on a clinic for getting in the lane, scoring 11 points in the period on 5-of-5 at the rim. He finished 10-for-15 for the game with three assists, and along with Whitaker’s 21 points, six rebounds and four assists, the Tigers’ offense and defensive pressure wore the Lakers down at the end.
The rest of Murray’s scoring consisted of 13 points and seven rebounds from Boggess, five points, three rebounds from Taylor, four points and three rebounds from sophomore forward Lincoln English, three points apiece from junior guard Caleb Wyatt and freshman forward Zavion Carman, with two from Miles.
The Lakers were led in scoring by Garrison, who finished with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Hudgin and Chapman each had seven points, with both players 3-for-4 from the floor. Matthew Ray was the leading rebounder for the Lakers with five and had five points. Junior guard Kanyon Franklin finished with five points, junior guard Will Duncan had three points, junior forward Drew Hudgin’s turnaround jumper in the lane netted him his two points on the night, and a free throw for Aidan Clinton put him in the scoring column as well.
The Lakers out-rebounded the Tigers, 27-24, and shot a respectable 44% from the field, but an uncharacteristic 29% from behind the arc, on 5-of-17 shooting, wasn’t able to provide that deep-threat punch the Lakers are used to, combined with 18 turnovers doomed the visitors.
“Our guys were prepared tonight,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “We came out kind of sluggish tonight though, and we have to fix that. Maybe in practice we have to start out a little bit faster, so we start out faster in games. But the guys knew that they had to have a sense of urgency and we had to pick up the pace and play a little bit different.”
Curtis was proud of his junior point guard’s aggressive play on the night.
“I loved the way Qwanie attacked against Calloway,” Curtis said. “He made very good decisions with the ball and took what the defense gave him. Qwanie is one of the best scorers in the region and he is looking to continue to find ways to help us win.”
“Credit to Murray, I thought they did a phenomenal job,” said Laker Head Coach Brad Cleaver. “Their guards had a really good game and we had some unforced turnovers. We had a really good rhythm going early and I was pleased with the momentum we had going into the second quarter. They mad a run on us there and we got into some foul trouble. They did a good job of attacking the basket on us and that was the change in momentum of the game.”
The two rivals will matchup again in three weeks for round two, this time in Jeffrey Gymnasium at Calloway County High School on Friday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.