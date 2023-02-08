PADUCAH — In one of the most anticipated boys basketball matchups so far this season in Region 1, host McCracken County used a strong second half to beat Calloway County, 58-38, at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena,
McCracken (23-3) led 29-21 at the half, then used a physical brand of defense to help send the Lakers (20-7) to their third loss in five games. The Mustangs also were motivated after a 47-39 loss Saturday against Henderson County at the Ruoff Mortgage Classic in Owensboro.
On that occasions, McCracken, who has won the Region 1 title two of the last three seasons, committed 20 turnovers. Tuesday, it only committed five.
Meanwhile, the Lakers seemed to have a carryover from Monday’s lackluster performance against 4th District opponent Christian Fellowship at Jeffrey Gymnasium. Calloway won that contest by a score of 70-51 but found itself in a competitive game well into the second half after scoring an easy knockout win in January at Briensburg.
This was also Calloway’s fourth game in five days, while McCracken did not play on Monday, unlike the Lakers.
Forward Jack McCune led McCracken with 17 points, while guard Carson Purvis added 12. Calloway was led by guard/forward Jonah Butler’s 12 points and guard Eli Finley’s 10 points. Guard Conner Lockhart had eight points for the Lakers, while guard Aiden Clinton and forward Cole Lockhart both had three and center Jayden Oldham had two.
