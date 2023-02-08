PADUCAH — In one of the most anticipated boys basketball matchups so far this season in Region 1, host McCracken County used a strong second half to beat Calloway County, 58-38, at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena,

McCracken (23-3) led 29-21 at the half, then used a physical brand of defense to help send the Lakers (20-7) to their third loss in five games. The Mustangs also were motivated after a 47-39 loss Saturday against Henderson County at the Ruoff Mortgage Classic in Owensboro.

