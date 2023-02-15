PADUCAH — After blowout wins in their previous two outings, Murray High’s Lady Tigers were brought back to Earth Tuesday night.
Standing in their way was a team well known for winning games by lopsided margins in defending Region 1 champion McCracken County, ranked fourth in the latest Kentucky Associated Press poll. The Lady Mustangs showed why by quickly taking command of this contest in rolling to a 77-28 win at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in Paducah.
Murray avoided the knockout probably for longer than expected as the Lady Tigers (10-16) were only down eight points about midway through the first quarter. Then, feeding off turnovers and easy baskets, the Lady Mustangs (27-2) had a 33-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and achieved the running clock with about 2:50 left before halftime as they led 57-15 at the break.
Murray State signee Destinee Thomas led McCracken with 20 points, while forward Mikee Buchanan had 18 and forward Caroline Sivills had 11. Forward Alyssa Daughrity led Murray High with 11 points and is believed to have had a double-double with at least 10 rebounds.
Forward Kendyll English was next for Murray High with seven points, while guard Mylee Smith had five, guard Kaydence Kindle had four and forward Madeline Howell had one.
