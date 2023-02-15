Darnell vs. Fulton

Murray High guard Brooklynne Darnell (12) maintains a hold on the ball as Fulton County's JaMesha Brown manages to earn a held-ball ruling Monday night at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

PADUCAH — After blowout wins in their previous two outings, Murray High’s Lady Tigers were brought back to Earth Tuesday night.

Standing in their way was a team well known for winning games by lopsided margins in defending Region 1 champion McCracken County, ranked fourth in the latest Kentucky Associated Press poll. The Lady Mustangs showed why by quickly taking command of this contest in rolling to a  77-28 win at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in Paducah.

