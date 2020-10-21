DRAFFENVILLE — A very deep and experienced McCracken County team proved too tall an obstacle Tuesday night for Murray High in the first round of the Region 1 Boys Soccer Tournament.
The Tigers were able to stay close for awhile, but the Mustangs’ depth began taking its toll in the second half as McCracken took a 4-0 win at Marshall County High School in Draffenville. The loss ends the Tigers’ season at 13-3, a season Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa said was very successful.
“That’s something I tried to tell the guys after the match ... they didn’t have to hang their heads because they had a very good year,” said Rosa, who knows how a large school like McCracken can have an edge on smaller schools. He was a standout in his high school days at Marshall. “And they have something like 14 seniors, so not all of them are even starting. They were subbing out some of their starters probably 15 minutes into the first half, then they’d sub again about 15 minutes later and those guys that came out were back in. It’s tough to go against something like that.”
The Tigers gave it a whirl, though, and nearly shocked the Mustangs in the match’s opening minutes. Rosa said that was when junior forward Trey Boggess fired a shot that hit the crossbar, just missing a goal. Rosa said that would have been a big shot of adrenaline for his team and might have put some doubt in the minds of a McCracken squad that had played a very tough schedule this fall.
Eventually, the Mustangs would break the scoring ice late in the first half on what Rosa said was a questionable goal in which a shot appeared to deflect off the arm of a McCracken player. That gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead at halftime.
With the score still 1-0, Murray had its next-best chance to score early in the second half when junior striker Caden Cain seemed to have a chance at a header off a corner kick, but a McCracken defender was able to reach the ball first and end the threat. McCracken then went on a three-goal spurt that put the match out of reach.
“You could’ve said that their first goal was controversial but, ultimately, they were the better team,” Rosa said of the Mustangs (11-2). “We just kind of wore out in that second half, but now we’re going to be coming back with a good crop of juniors who are going to be seniors next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.