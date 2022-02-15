MURRAY — The most anticipated Region 1 boys basketball contest of this season more than lived up to its billing Monday night at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
Murray High pushed two-time defending champion McCracken County to the brink and had a small lead in the fourth quarter. However, McCracken has not lost to a Region 1 team in almost three seasons for nothing and the Mustangs relied on their bread-and-butter — defense — to keep the streak intact, forcing three turnovers in the final three minutes and converting two of them into the final four points, the last two coming in the final 10 seconds, as they escaped with a 48-47 win.
“That’s what you expect from two high-level teams with 20-plus wins this season,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis, whose team fell to 20-5 on the season, while the Mustangs, who edged the Tigers for the region crown last year at Murray State, improved to 23-2. “That’s the kind of game you want. I just wish we could’ve pulled it out.”
After McCracken used its outside shooting to build an early 19-9 lead late in the first quarter, the Tigers had the better of the next two quarters. Murray High guard Grant Whitaker caught fire and scored most of his 18 points in those two frames as Tigers recovered to lead 30-28 at halftime, then opened a 42-36 edge in the third as guard Caleb Gill dropped a pair of bombs on the Mustangs.
However, McCracken — 9-of-18 from 3-point range Monday —stayed in the game as guards Max Blackwell and Carson Purvis each hit treys to close the quarter with Murray High still up 44-42.
Then, the scoring just seemed to stop. After McCracken forward Jack McCune opened the final quarter with a tying layup, Murray High forward Zavion Carman hit a free throw and Mason Grant scored on a layup of his own to put the Tigers up 47-44 with about five minutes left.
Both teams had many chances to tally but could not find the bottom of the hoop into the final three minutes. Murray High tried to use passes to find a good shot but McCracken had none of it, stealing the ball three times.
The second of these resulted in two free throws from forward Brant Brower that cut the lead to one point. The third led to guard Cason Tilford hitting two freebies of his own to give him six points on the night after being fouled on a missed layup with 9.2 seconds left.
The Tigers attempted to try a last shot but the best they could do was Gill’s try from behind the basket that hit the side of the backboard at the buzzer.
Forward Trey Boggess had 12 points for Murray High, while Gill had 10. Brower had 14 to lead the Mustangs, while Purvis had 12.
