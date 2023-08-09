MURRAY — Three-time defending Region 1 boys soccer champion McCracken County knows to be expect everyone’s best shot.
In Tuesday night’s opener to the 2023 season, Calloway County, a team that gave the Mustangs very hard fights in the last two region tournaments, only to lose leads in the second half, seemed to have put itself in position to win it in the final minutes. Oscar Avila’s penalty kick tied the match with less than 12 minutes left.
And then, McCracken responded as it has many times, scoring two goals, the first one coming less than a minute after Avila’s equalizer, to emerge with a hard-fought 3-1 win at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray.
“This is what we want to open our season with, though, to open with really good team so we know where we need to be. It was a good test for ourselves,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, whose team traditionally now opens the season with McCracken.
A positive from Tuesday is that the Mustangs did not dominate the Lakers as they have in the past two regular seasons, outscoring Calloway by a 10-0 combined score. And neither of those matches came down to the final minutes.
Avila’s score that made it 1--1 countered one from McCracken’s Nehemiah Ivey off a Calloway turnover in its own end about four minutes into the second half. This came after a first half in which neither team scored but went back-and-forth with great scoring chance after great scoring chance with the action justifying this match being one of the headliners Tuesday in the entire commonwealth.
However, after Avila’s PK, McCracken quickly pushed the ball into the Calloway zone, forcing a corner kick. With 11:05 left, and after Laker defender Zak Stark had saved a certain goal with a kick over the end line, McCracken’s Nate Taylor found teammate Johnny Stevens from the left side. Stevens popped the ball into the net and McCracken once again had the lead, 2-1.
Stevens then provide the knockout punch with a PK of his own after being fouled in the Calloway box on a drive toward the right side of the net.
“I think tonight’s main issue was organization and discipline,”Pierce said of how his team seemed to fall into trouble throughout the match as McCracken was able to use long passes over the top to create scoring opportunities.
“Against a good team like this, you can’t do that. They’ll punish you for it and that’s what they did.”
However, Calloway was not without its own chances, getting several free kicks throughout the match, only to have the 6’5” keeper Grayson Parish either catch the ball in the air or forcefully punch it away from the box. The Lakers had the best chance of the first half when Parish showed he as good on the ground, stopping what seemed to be a point-blank goal for Calloway’s Yoni Damien from the left side with about 13 minutes to go before halftime.
It was Parish was too aggressive on another high ball in his box that Avila emerged with the PK chance, which he hammered to the middle of the net as Parish dove toward his right.
