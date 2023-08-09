MURRAY — Three-time defending Region 1 boys soccer champion McCracken County knows to be expect everyone’s best shot.

In Tuesday night’s opener to the 2023 season, Calloway County, a team that gave the Mustangs very hard fights in the last two region tournaments, only to lose leads in the second half, seemed to have put itself in position to win it in the final minutes. Oscar Avila’s penalty kick tied the match with less than 12 minutes left.

