MURRAY — The skies looked ominous outside the CFSB Center shortly before the Calloway County Lady Lakers took the court for their Region 1 Basketball Tournament semifinal matchup with the McCracken County Lady Mustangs on Thursday night.
Calloway got off to a solid start against Coach Scott Sivills’ McCracken County squad but couldn’t take advantage of a 33-point effort from eighth-grader Skylar Waller as their outstanding season came to an end with a hard-fought 64-54 loss.
Elle Carson opened the scoring for the Lady Lakers by knocking down a 3-pointer to give her team a 3-0 lead. The lead didn’t last long though as Mikee Buchanan buried a triple of her own to tie things up for the Lady Mustangs. Calloway shot 50% from the field and 60% from behind the 3-point line in the first quarter of action.
However, seven turnovers kept the Lady Lakers from building a lead throughout the quarter, even though Madison Futrell struck from deep in the right corner as time expired to put Calloway County ahead 13-12.
The second quarter started with McCracken going on a 7-0 scoring run over the first two minutes to grab a six-point lead it would never relinquish. Calloway committed six straight turnovers during the Lady Mustangs’ run. McCracken extended the lead to 12 points, at 36-24, when Buchanan completed an old-fashioned three-point play with two seconds left in the half.
It felt like the Lady Lakers were in for a long second half until Waller was fouled attempting a half-court shot just before the final buzzer to end the half. Waller calmly sank all three free-throws to breathe life back into her squad.
Calloway County was able to pull within six points on two occasions in the third quarter. Futrell buried a deep three to pull the Lady Lakers to within 48-42 with a minute left in the quarter. It seemed like the Lady Lakers had a chance to close out the quarter on a high note, but then Claire Johnson responded with three of her team-high 22 points for McCracken to push the lead back out to nine points at 51-42.
Coach Valerie Waller’s young Calloway County squad could never mount a serious challenge in the fourth quarter, but it was not because of a lack of effort. The Lady Lakers closed out their season by fighting to the end. With 23 seconds remaining, Coach Waller took Carson out for a well-deserved ovation from the Calloway faithful. Carson and fellow senior Kaitlyn Price played their final game in a Calloway uniform.
Skylar Waller posted a remarkable stat line while scoring her 33 points. The young point guard went 15-of-15 from the free-throw line and made eight of her eleven field-goal attempts as she tried to will her team to victory. Carson finished her career with 11 points. The fact that Carson was finishing her career in the regional tournament was remarkable in its own right. Carson returned to the court after suffering a seemingly season-ending fracture of her collarbone against Owensboro Senior on Jan. 30.
An already undersized Calloway team was forced to play an even more diminutive lineup without the services of their starting center. Sayler Lowe, the Lady Lakers second-leading rebounder and fourth-leading scorer, missed the game due to an illness. McCracken’s solid inside combination of Caroline Sivills and Shymiya Day took advantage of the smaller Lady Lakers on the offensive glass.
Still, Coach Waller was proud of her young team at the end of a season, which was quite unlike any other.
“No matter what we’ve faced this season our kids have never quit,” Waller said. “They have overcome obstacles all year. Tonight we just came up short. I couldn’t be more proud of our team. Skylar definitely came to play tonight! She didn’t play and hasn’t played this season like an 8th grader. She was relentless on both ends of the floor.”
