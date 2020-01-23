MURRAY — Survive and advance. That’s the mantra in a tournament like the Kentucky All A Classic, but the Murray High Lady Tigers did more than that on Wednesday against Knott County Central. They dominated to the tune of a 49-39 final.
So what led to the defensive dominance against a team that averaged over 60 points per game this season?
It all started with preparation and head coach Tom Foust said he saw some similarities between the Lady Patriots and another team that the Lady Tigers just finished beating.
“I really think playing Mayfield benefited us because they play out a little more and they don’t have a true big inside and neither do they (Knott County Central),” Foust said. “We knew that if we switched everything outside and didn’t give anybody a good look and get them downhill (we’d be ok). We knew they were going to hit some three’s but we were fine letting them take some of the real deep ones and a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work got us through that one.”
Deep three’s were thrown up plenty on Wednesday as the two teams battled on Eastern Kentucky’s college floor, which meant the college three-point lines were visible, and at times the teams fell in love with shooting from the college men’s line. The difference was that the Lady Tigers were great about shot selection and had Angela Gierhart knock down her first two attempts from that range in the first quarter.
“I thought it (the lines) benefited us because they will play out on you a little bit and that’s why we went to a Four-Out to spread the floor and try to get our guards going downhill,” Foust said. “We really put emphasis this morning in walk-through about getting shots up on the college floor. We were practicing to help with the depth perception and the distance.”
That preparation paid off as the Lady Tigers shot 6-17 from the three-point line and gained a little confidence in the process.
“We’ve really tried to not fall in love with the three-point shot as much but we were hitting at a fairly good clip,” Foust said. “We needed that confidence boost in our shot so I was fine with it early on.”
With the deeper three-point line and the ability of Gierhart to hit, the floor opened up. There was space to be had in the paint and Calli Carver took full advantage. In the opening quarter she scored eight points and finished the game with 18 and eight rebounds.
“That’s our driving force. We want to play through the post,” Foust said. “Now that doesn’t mean other kids can’t score or that other kids can’t be our leading scorer every night, but when we work through the post usually good things happen for us.”
Foust’s bunch played defense with the motto of one quarter at a time and won the first three quarters on their way to a win that advanced them into the round of eight. In the final quarter they were outscored 17-11 but the lead was already too big and the comeback attempt failed by the Lady Patriots.
“Before the season we set a goal about how much we want to score and how much we want to keep teams under,” Foust said. “We broke that down into quarters and we attack it one quarter at a time…It’s worked well for us so far.”
The Lady Tigers got 14 points and seven rebounds out of Gierhart, six points and five rebounds from Brooklyn Darnell, and five points with seven rebounds from Makenzie Turley. They shot 50% as a team and held the Lady patriots to 29% for the game.
Next they will face Owensboro Catholic at 10:30 a.m. CST on Friday.
