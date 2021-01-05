MURRAY — Murray High School Athletics Director Ann Greenfield announced Monday that general admission tickets to Tiger and Lady Tiger basketball games within the Murray Independent School District will not be sold.
“At this time, general admission tickets will not be sold at any of our home basketball games. All tickets will be limited to families of players and team personnel,” Greenfield said in an announcement to parents and students. “Please follow us on Murray’s Athletic Website and Murray High and Murray Middle Twitter accounts for information regarding increase in attendance limits. If you have any questions, feel free to call or email me at any time.”
The Murray High School website link is https://www.murray.kyschools.us/athletics/murray-high-athletics/index. The Murray Middle School website link is https://www.murray.kyschools.us/athletics/murray-middle-athletics/index.
Murray High Twitter link is https://twitter.com/MurrayTigers, while the link for the middle school is https://twitter.com/AthleticsMMS.
