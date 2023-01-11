MADISONVILLE — After one quarter Tuesday night, Calloway County was in contention for a possible upset victory against a strong Madisonville-North Hopkins team.
Calloway only trailed 13-8. From there, the Lady Maroons showed why they had lost only three games so far this season. MNH turned up the defense and slowly began top get its offense up to speed. Then, it hit top gear in the third quarter and put the game away, coasting to a 64-33 win to improve to 12-3 on the season, while the Lady Lakers dropped to 1-14.
After taking a 29-14 lead to the halftime break, MNH exploded in the third quarter. MNH was able to take easy shots and that resulted in a 12-of-14 effort from the field that broke the game open as the Lady Maroons took a 55-20 lead to the final quarter.
Calloway could not keep pace, going 2-for-13 in the third. MNH’s defense was the biggest culprit as the Lady Maroons challenged nearly every shot.
Calloway actually got the better of the action in the final eight minutes, outscoring the Lady Maroons by a 13-9 margin to end the game.
Calloway forward Sayler Lowe had 18 points to lead all scorers, while guard Jaiden Koch had 12. MNH was paced by guard Amari Lovan with 17 points. She scored 10 of those in the third quarter, as did teammate Destiny Whitsell, a forward, to account for all of her scoring. MNH also had guard Riley Sword with 16 points.
