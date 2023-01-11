MADISONVILLE — After one quarter Tuesday night, Calloway County was in contention for a possible upset victory against a strong Madisonville-North Hopkins team.

Calloway only trailed 13-8. From there, the Lady Maroons showed why they had lost only three games so far this season. MNH turned up the defense and slowly began top get its offense up to speed. Then, it hit top gear in the third quarter and put the game away, coasting to a 64-33 win to improve to 12-3 on the season, while the Lady Lakers dropped to 1-14.