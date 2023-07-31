MURRAY — Calloway County Head Golf Coach Abby Montgomery said she was not unlike most of her players Thursday afternoon upon returning home from the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Golf Tournament in Morganfield.

Though she was incredibly excited and proud of Javen Campbell’s third straight girls individual win and Micah Koenecke’s runner-up showing on the boys’ side, one thing prevailed. They needed sleep.

Tags

Recommended for you