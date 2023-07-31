MURRAY — Calloway County Head Golf Coach Abby Montgomery said she was not unlike most of her players Thursday afternoon upon returning home from the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Golf Tournament in Morganfield.
Though she was incredibly excited and proud of Javen Campbell’s third straight girls individual win and Micah Koenecke’s runner-up showing on the boys’ side, one thing prevailed. They needed sleep.
“It was an early day for us,” Montgomery said of how her team and the others had to arrive at Morganfield’s Breckenridge Golf Club much earlier than usual. With a start time of 7 a.m. in an attempt to have the event beat forthcoming heat index readings of 100-plus degrees, that meant she and her players were leaving Murray well before sunrise.
“Most of us were waking up by 3:30 and on the road by 4, so we were all a little tired, and that went for the other teams too. Now, all of us Calloway County players were fired up and ready to go but, I tell ya, at about 10:30 when that index started getting to 103 or 104, you could tell that both the heat and the feeling of having to get up that early — that mixture — was starting to get to them.”
Montgomery said she has nothing but praise for the staff of tournament host Union County. She said, while it did contribute to some fatigue issues in the late stages, the decision to go from individual tee times that would have started at about 8:30 to sending groups onto the course at 7 was the right one.
“They did such a good job of keeping us informed about the heat index situation and what we were needing to do,” she said of how, once that heat began imposing itself at about 10:30, immediate precautions were enacted. “That’s when they started having the players go 30 minutes and rest for 10, which is what is called for by (the Kentucky High School Athletic Association).”
“I am so blessed to be a Calloway County Laker,” Montgomery chimed Friday as she recalled Campbell and Koenecke’s rounds. Campbell fired a winning score of 80, 10 strokes lower than her previous best sectional score from last year. Koenecke, who had shot an 83 in Tuesday’s season opener at Calvert City, finished only two strokes from first place on Thursday in earning Calloway’s first 2A state tourney berth on the boys’ side.
Campbell, who had won the previous two sectional titles by several strokes, also had the extra pressure of having to essentially engage in a match-play situation with McCall Moore of Paducah Tilghman, who used to be at McCracken County, not a 2A school. The final margin of victory for Campbell Thursday was only one stroke.
And while Campbell said her final three holes were a battle for her physically as the heat exacted its toll, Montgomery said there was one moment in that stretch that may have sealed the deal, a birdie at the par-3 seventh hole.
“Javen teed off and, I mean to tell you, she hit the flag pole and that thing almost went into the hole. It ended up only a few inches from the hole,” Montgomery recalled. “That was just the icing on the cake.”
Koenecke demonstrated the same calm, cool manner that Montgomery had described in a Ledger & Times piece about a week ago. She said, with the heat and early start time, his demeanor was perfectly suited for such a situation.
“He’s the kind of kid that is going to say, ‘Eh, it is what it is’ and I love that about him,” she said.
Now, Campbell and Koenecke will wait for early September and the 2A state tourney. Montgomery said she has been told that the girls’ event is slated for Hopkinsville, while the boys will return to Owensboro but those are subject to change.
She also said she hopes something else has changed by then.
“Maybe it will be cooler by then,” she said.
