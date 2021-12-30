PRINCETON — In the nightcap of the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, the Murray High Tigers not only had to play their second game of the day Tuesday against a fresh opponent and third game in two days, they had to take it into overtime.
Their offense understandably ran out of gas, falling to a traditionally-strong Montgomery (Alabama) Robert E. Lee High School program, 49-47, for their first loss of the season.
“Lee played very physical and up-tempo, so we rushed a lot of things,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “They made us take some tough shots. Down the stretch, a couple of our shots were short with it being our third game in three days.”
Murray High (10-1) had a chance to win the game in regulation, up 43-41 after two free throws by senior guard Caleb Gill with just under a minute left. But the Generals (6-7) tied the game with 29 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers then missed a shot at the end of regulation to win it, so they were forced to dig a little deeper.
The extra period saw the teams trade baskets until the Generals jumped out ahead by four points with under a minute left. Junior guard Grant Whitaker’s put-back a few seconds later cut the lead to two points again, followed by a steal that gave the Tigers the chance to tie once again. However, they lost the ball on a turnover and a subsequent foul. Lee missed on the first free throw of a 1-and-1 opportunity, giving Murray High a window. Senior forward Trey Boggess then missed a 3-pointer but scooped up his own rebound and was fouled with under 10 seconds left. Boggess would miss both free throws, but the ball bounced back to the Tigers yet again and Gill got a good look at a 3-point buzzer-beater, but it was no good and the Tigers tasted defeat for the first time on the year.
“I told the team there was no reason to hang their heads,” said Curtis. “We fought hard against a good team and just did not come out on top. We learned a lot about ourselves and things we need to work on. I am proud of the fight we had tonight.”
The teams were tied 13-13 after the first quarter, but an explosive run for Murray High gave it a 26-20 lead heading into halftime. The Generals would outscore the Tigers 17-9 in the third period, as the long day seemed to affect them offensively.
Murray High wasn’t finished just yet. Freshman Kobe Watson cut a five-point deficit to two when he drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter, then found bottom from deep again early in the fourth, followed by a Gill trey to give the Tigers another lead after a Generals basket.
Whitaker led the Tigers with 14 points, Boggess had 10 points, sophomore Lincoln English had eight, Gill had seven, Watson had six, and sophomore Collin Wilson pitched in two points to round out the Murray scoring.
