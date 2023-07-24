MURRAY — Of top priority for Calloway County Head Golf Coach Abby Montgomery as she assumed those duties before last season was increasing the number of players.
The Lady Lakers and Lakers’ rosters were not nearly large enough for her liking and she attempted to spread the word about the need for additional players. Little by little, it appears those efforts are paying dividends.
As the 2023 season prepares to open for Calloway this week, Montgomery has three players on both the girls’ and boys’ sides that ended 2022 on those teams. However, after losing a girls’ player to graduation, she has one player on that side of the ledger who could get some playing time this week, while three additions on the boys’ side give her hope that they will gain valuable experience, along with bolstering the Lakers’ numbers for the future.
“We’re looking for that fourth player (on both sides), so we can have full teams,” Montgomery said of how the top four scores are kept in tournaments and matches. “We have a girls’ player who says she is coming (to play this week), so hopefully if she does that and we can have a full team, I’d really like to start getting our girls numbers up over the next couple of years. For the boys, we’re looking pretty good, and we’ve got three ready to play in tournaments. I’m hoping we can find that fourth (from the three new additions) in the next couple of weeks.”
Montgomery, though, said she is taking this process slowly, which is why she is not naming the potential new players just yet.
“I think we’ve got some of them that are almost tournament ready, but I want to still see what they can do (in practices) before we get them playing tournaments,” she said of how an event such as Tuesday’s Marshall County Invitational at the Calvert City Country Club might be too big of a bite to chew at this point. That event routinely attracts not only top players and teams from western Kentucky but competitors from well beyond the Purchase Area have been known to compete in this event, which traditionally serves as the kickoff to the season.
There are some events happening on Monday too, but the Calloway teams will focus on Tuesday, which quickly will be followed two days later by the Kentucky Class 2A Section 1 event, being played for the first time at Morganfield. That event also is happening much earlier this season; it has been played in late August the past two years.
That means her players have to be ready immediately to compete for the right to play in the 2A state tourney and puts an early target on the back of the two-time defending champion — Calloway senior Javen Campbell.
“She’s looking pretty good right now, and I’ve been talking to her on and off (throughout the off-season) and she seems really excited about the upcoming season. She seems to have her head on straight, but the big thing is she’s super relaxed, which is the type of attitude she needs out there,” Montgomery said of how Campbell has taken a different approach to the off-season, not playing as much in summertime events. “I think she wanted some time to enjoy her summer a little more and I think that’s more beneficial to her, actually, instead of playing all of the time.
“I’m excited to see what she can do this year and I think she can lessen her score even more.”
Campbell is also going to be looking for a second straight year of qualifying for the Kentucky State High School Athletic Association State Sub-Sectional. Last year, she survived the ultra-tough course at the Country Club of Paducah to claim an at-large spot in the Region 1 Championship. However, the 2A state and sub-sectional events saw her unable to break 90 for 18 holes and Montgomery said that, in talking with the senior, she is sensing a desire to change that this year.
“I do think so,” the coach said of how this particularly applies to the 2A state at the Owensboro Country Club in Owensboro. “I think she was a little disappointed in herself both times she’s been there. It all depends on that particular day (as well as for the regional and beyond). If she can have a better day, she can do really well, and I mean really well.”
Campbell will receive backup from veterans Bailee Lucas, now in her third season despite only being a freshman, and junior Kaylee Tharp, who joined Campbell in Owensboro at the 2A state event two years ago by qualifying at the sectional in Providence. Montgomery said she has watched both in practice sessions at Calloway’s home course — The Oaks Country Club — and said their improvement is noticeable.
“I’ve talked to (Lucas’) mom, and she’s been playing in some adult leagues every Monday (at The Oaks) and it’s great to have a kid like that who is obviously willing to learn (while playing older players). She is also willing to listen,” Montgomery said, shifting attention to Tharp.
“Her short game is a lot better in practices so far this year and she’s looking a lot better with the rest of her game. The big thing with her is that she seems to be more confident and that can make all of the difference.”
On the boys’ side, Calloway loses steady lefty Aidan Poston, who came within a missed long birdie putt two years ago at CCP of advancing to state. However, the Lakers have a steady hand in veteran senior Micah Koenecke, who has shown he is capable of big things at times.
Montgomery believes this could be the year for a breakout.
“He’s just a good, ole guy and I like the way he plays. I’ve never seen him get upset during a round. Now, maybe he’s been upset with himself, but you’ll never know it. He never shows emotion but he’s steady,” she said, adding that he has missed a practice session or two, but had a very good excuse.
“He’s been working at Miller (as in Frances E. Miller Golf Course, home of the Murray State program) over the summer and he said he’s been able to play quite a bit over there too.”
Koenecke will be joined by a couple of classmates who came on the scene during last season. John Morgan Knight and Matthew Jones are a couple of players who definitely enjoy what they are doing and had some good moments last year.
What excites Montgomery, though, is what she has seen from them in practice rounds.
“John was able to play quite a bit last year for us and his numbers have improved quite a bit so far, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do for us this year,” she said. “Matthew has looked good at times this year as well and he’s averaging 88 (for 18 holes), so if he can get that lower, he could do really good things for us in these tournaments.”
The wild card for this team will emerge from the three other players that have appeared in the preseason. That is where the fourth score will originate and allow the Lakers to actually post team scores in events. Knight and Jones’ arrivals allowed that to happen last year.
Once the three “newbies,” as she calls them, are determined ready for action, Montgomery said she will be very interested in seeing how they progress on a bigger stage.
