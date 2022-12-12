GREENVILLE — Calloway County seemed to be in good shape to capture a road win Friday night, up five points in the fourth quarter against host Muhlenberg County.
However, the host Lady Mustangs used a full-court pressing defense that seemed to hurry the Lady Lakers and caused some costly mistakes, allowing Muhlenberg to take advantage on the offensive end and eventually take the lead in a 60-53 win in the Farmer’s Bank & Trust Tip-Off Classic. The win moved the Lady Mustangs to 3-2 on the season, while the Lady Lakers dropped to 1-4.
Muhlenberg had used that press to turn a 33-25 halftime deficit into a 45-43 lead at the end of the third quarter. However, the Lady Lakers got back-to-back 3-pointers from forward Sayler Lowe and Jaiden Koch to take a 49-45 lead early in the final stanza. Lowe then added a short score to increase the lead to six points.
However, it was Muhlenberg going on a 15-2 run the rest of the way as the defensive pressure not only caused turnovers for Calloway, but missed shot opportunities as well.
Lowe and Muhlenberg forward/guard Brooklyn Stewart tied for game-high scoring honors with 24 points apiece. Koch had seven to back Lowe with forward Belle Renfroe coming off the bench to score six points and infuse energy into the Calloway lineup.
