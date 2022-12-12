GREENVILLE — Calloway County seemed to be in good shape to capture a road win Friday night, up five points in the fourth quarter against host Muhlenberg County.

However, the host Lady Mustangs used a full-court pressing defense that seemed to hurry the Lady Lakers and caused some costly mistakes, allowing Muhlenberg to take advantage on the offensive end and eventually take the lead in a 60-53 win in the Farmer’s Bank & Trust Tip-Off Classic. The win moved the Lady Mustangs to 3-2 on the season, while the Lady Lakers dropped to 1-4.