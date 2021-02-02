GREENVILLE — The Calloway County Lady Lakers were on the road again Monday night as they traveled to face the Muhlenberg County Lady Mustangs in Greenville.
The contest was the third road game in four days for Calloway and its first test without senior leader Elle Carson, who was injured in a win Saturday at Owensboro. Tired legs may have played a factor as the Lady Lakers struggled from the field but managed to stay in the game. The outcome was in doubt until a Sayler Lowe 3-pointer hit the back of the rim as the final horn sounded and Calloway fell 47-44.
Calloway Head Coach Valerie Waller had to feel a little uneasy about her already young team playing their first game without Carson, a guard. After all, Carson led the Lady Lakers in scoring, was one of the team’s primary ball handlers and one of their best defenders.
Waller’s squad struggled out of the gate Monday night and it appeared she had a reason to feel uneasy.
Muhlenberg opened the game by scoring the first five points. Skylar Waller slowed the Muhlenberg run with two of her team-high 15 points. Nine seconds later, Sarah-Cate Boggess drained three of her game-high 16 points to extend the Lady Mustangs’ lead. Waller called a timeout with her team down 8-2.
The timeout gave her a chance to settle her young team. It worked as the Lady Lakers handled the Muhlenberg full-court press and began a scoring run of their own. Addi Schumacher and Madison Futrell knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to cap an 11-0 scoring run for Calloway. The Lady Lakers had a 13-12 lead as the first quarter came to a close.
Neither team was able to get into any kind of rhythm on offense in the second quarter. Muhlenberg connected on five of its seven free throws in the quarter, while Calloway only made one trip to the charity stripe. Free throws were the difference as Muhlenberg led 26-24 at the half.
Early in the third quarter, the Lady Mustangs built a seven-point lead, the largest of the game, as Waller called a timeout. The Lady Lakers responded again, going on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 31-30 halfway through the third quarter.
From there, the game remained a one-possession affair until the final minute. Muhlenberg controlled the ball with a 45-44 lead with just over a minute left. Calloway tried to force a turnover before having to foul to get the ball back with a chance to tie or win the game. Skylar Waller fouled out, sending Boggess to the free-throw line. Boggess converted both free throws to put her team up three. On the ensuing possession, Futrell was called for an offensive foul, forcing the Lady Lakers to foul once again. Jaycee Noffsinger missed the front end of the one-and-one, setting up the frantic finish that ended with Lowe’s 3-point try finding the back of the rim as Calloway fell to 9-3 on the season.
Waller finished with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds for Calloway. She also pitched in with five assists and six steals. Futrell scored 11 points and Lowe contributed 10 points and six rebounds for the Lady Lakers.
“I feel like our kids competed for four quarters tonight,” Waller said. “It was a good learning experience for our kids. With one day of walk-throughs after Elle getting hurt, our kids handled themselves well.” n
