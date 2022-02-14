GREENVILLE — After a road trip to Hickman County on Thursday night, the Murray High Lady Tigers took another long trip to Muhlenberg County to face the Lady Mustangs Saturday.
A 56-23 loss was punctuated by a strong first quarter from Muhlenberg that swept the Lady Tigers off their feet quickly to take over the game. The Lady Mustangs (8-14) quickly locked down all scoring options for Murray High as junior center Alyssa Daughrity scored the only two points for the Lady Tigers (4-17) in the first period and only four more the rest of the game. She was backed up by junior guard Riley Campbell and seventh-grade guard Kaydence Kindle who had five and four points respectively.
For Muhlenberg, Sara-Cate Boggess had a 19-point outing on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, while forward Brooklyn Stewart had 13 points on three made three-pointers and junior guard Macy Fields had 12 for the Lady Mustangs.
