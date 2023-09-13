MURRAY — As Tuesday’s first edition of the 2023 Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic girls soccer series between old rivals Murray High and Calloway County entered the second half, there was a strange feeling in the air.

The match was scoreless, marking the first time since 2020 that Calloway had reached the end of a half not trailing the Lady Tigers. It seemed the ultimate proof of how the Lady Lakers continue to improve as a program.

