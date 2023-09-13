MURRAY — As Tuesday’s first edition of the 2023 Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic girls soccer series between old rivals Murray High and Calloway County entered the second half, there was a strange feeling in the air.
The match was scoreless, marking the first time since 2020 that Calloway had reached the end of a half not trailing the Lady Tigers. It seemed the ultimate proof of how the Lady Lakers continue to improve as a program.
However, the last word once again was given by the Lady Tigers as two of their biggest weapons this season — midfielder Bria Stiff and defender Kendyll English — did, well, Stiff and English things. Stiff’s goal and English’s assist that led to a rebound goal for teammate Flora Falwell, both off nice drives to the end line, provided the difference in a 2-0 win at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray.
“Oh! They have improved a lot,” said Murray High Head Coach Michael Mangold, whose team (8-3 overall) had a lot riding on this match as the win now leaves the Lady Tigers tied with Marshall County for first place in the rugged 2nd District at 4-1. Calloway is now 7-4 (3-2 in the district). “We have a shot at being the number one seed in the district so we had to hang on to that opportunity tonight.
“But this is always a difficult place to play and they held Marshall to, what, 3-0? They really, really frustrated them in that match and they frustrated us tonight. This was a good battle.”
Calloway also had chances to score, which has not been the case too much the past two seasons against the Lady Tigers. One particularly strong chance came early in the second half when Lady Laker midfielder Rylie Lencki suddenly found herself 1-on-1 with Lady Tigers goal-keeper Ella Parker at point-blank range, but pushed the ball a little too far ahead as she was about to unload on a shot with the match still scoreless.
That was how it stood until about 25 minutes left when Stiff drove the ball deep into the left side of the Calloway zone, almost to the end line. Then, she found a way to get away from two Lady Laker defenders to find herself with a shot opportunity, though at a very severe angle from just outside of the box.
However, her left-footed shot was perfect, flying over Calloway keeper Grace Barnes and into the right side of the net for the first goal.
“Bria is a player that is a capable of pulling all of the tricks out of the hat and she did on that goal,” Mangold said.
“She will cut and cut and cut against you until you make a mistake, but she’s very good at it and that was just a heck of a shot,” said Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark, whose team was not able to find too many chances after Lencki’s near-miss. “We’ve got to find a way to score against good teams, especially when we’re playing teams that are a little older and maybe a little better. We have a hard time getting the ball in the net.”
Barnes caught an unlucky break on Murray High’s final goal as she stuffed Tucker’s initial attempt off English’s cross. However, Tucker stayed with the play and popped home the rebound.
Still, that did little to tarnish an outstanding match for Barnes, who had 10 saves.
“She’s a phenomenal keeper and she played really well tonight,” Mangold said, tipping his hat to Barnes.
