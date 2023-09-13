MURRAY — If it seemed as if Murray High and its boys soccer fans were acting like a team that had not beaten another in a while Tuesday night, well, it is because they had not.
Until Tuesday, in fact, the last time the Tigers had beaten neighboring rival Calloway County in The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic was 2020. Yes, it had been awhile.
However, after a pair of penalty kicks left Tuesday’s first edition of the 2023 version of this series tied as the match entered the final stages of the second half, it was the Tigers finally putting together a winning combination against the Lakers. Kellen Crouch’s long goal with about 11 minutes left proved the wining goal and Max Rosa’s PK with under two minutes left was the clincher of a 3-1 win at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex that had the Tigers (now 10-3, 3-2 in 2nd District play) and the Dawg Pound in a joyous mass at match’s end.
“It was nice to come out on top in a close one like this,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, whose team also has now thrown the district race into a spiral as the Lakers had entered Tuesday unbeaten in district play (now 6-5 overall, 5-1 in district) and in first place. Now, Calloway is tied with Marshall County atop the standings after the Marshals’ come-from-behind overtime win over the Tigers Thursday.
That loss had Rosa challenging his team.
“I know. I know,” Rosa said, somewhat sheepishly. “But I think we learned our lesson there.”
The first two scores of this game left both fan bases not exactly satisfied as PKs resulted from fouls that were called in the box. The first of these gave Calloway’s Bo Stom an opportunity, which he converted for a 1-0 lead about halfway through the opening half. In the opening minute of the second half, though, Crouch tied it after he went down on a drive to the box.
Crouch would get the game winner off a pass from Max Rosa as he drilled a 25-yard shot into the upper-right portion of the net.
“I was proud of us in the first half. I thought we had more chances and should’ve put away more chances,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, who said something happened that he hoped he would not see again in the second half, and it took him back to Thursday, where the Lakers had a surprising loss to a University Heights Academy team in Hopkinsville that Murray High easily has handled twice this season. “I thought we were passed that but it was the same issues we had at UHA. We lost our composure and we need some guys to look at themselves in the mirror.
“We were losing control of our emotions (which led to several cards, including a red for the final two minutes). We let that take us out of the game.”
Something no one wants to see in a hard-fought match is an injury, but that unfortunately was the case on Tuesday.. Calloway sophomore Anthony Alvarado, who has been one of the Lakers’ most improved players this season, was injured late in the match and eventually was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injury is unknown.
