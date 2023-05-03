MURRAY — One second, Tuesday’s first Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic baseball clash between Murray High and Calloway County at Laker Field had the makings of a true “classic.”
Murray High had managed to stay competitive despite experiencing struggles from the first pitch. Calloway held a slim 3-2 lead, heading to the bottom of the sixth and the game was still very much in doubt.
Then, everything changed. A hit batsman, an error and a bunt single put the host Lakers in position for insurance and they took full advantage, scoring eight times with no one out to break the game open and take an 11-2 win with Game 2 between the two rivals set for Thursday at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
“You see the final score on the scoreboard and there was that snowman effect there in the sixth where a lot of things happened for us. Otherwise, it’s a 3-2 game and I’ll be honest, that’s sort of how I anticipated it might end,” said Calloway Head Coach Travis Turner, whose team (now 10-13 overall. 1-2 in 4th District play) had lost seven of its last eight games before Tuesday. The Tigers fell to 10-11 overall and 1-2 in the district.
“You look at our season (when the Lakers still had top pitchers Cadwell Turner and Conner Lockhart) we stared great, we’d won four in a row, then (after losing them) we lost four in a row, then we won five of six, so it’s been a roller coaster for us, but these kids fight for us. Tonight, once again proves that we have a roster full of guys who give their all and I appreciate the way they fought and executed for us tonight.
Some of the biggest fighting came from some of Calloway’s youngest players. Nick Cantrell, only an eighth grader, was touched for Murray High’s two runs in the fifth but was able to scatter only two hits up to that point against a very Tiger lineup. Freshman Keagan Rollins got a huge strikeout to end the fifth and classmate Zach Akin kept the Tigers silent in the sixth.
However, Turner was quick to mention one of his seniors, Andrew Adams, who made his first start Tuesday. It was Adams who may have had the biggest at-bat of the day, a bunt single that loaded the bases and set up Akin’s RBI single to right (his second hit of the day) that increased the lead to 4-2. Braden Pingel (2-for-4 with an RBI) then followed with a single that drove home two more runs, followed by a Cole Lockhart bases-loaded walk and Conner Lockhart’s ringing double (giving him two hits and three RBIs).
Cuyler McDaniel, whose RBI double in the third followed Conner’s RBI single, then singled before a wild pitch scored the final run in the sixth.
Until the sixth, the Tigers had managed to stay in the game and a big reason was pitcher Cody Garner. Struggling with his command all game, Garner was able to pitch his way out of potentially dangerous jams that could have resulted in a much bigger Calloway lead in the early going. Yet, there were the Tigers, getting Garner’s two-run single in the fifth to cut a 3-0 lead to only 3-2.
“In the third, I told Cody, ‘OK, you don’t have your best stuff, but even less than your best is good enough to get us what we need,” said Tiger Head Coach Sam Rushing, whose right-hander had issues with his fastball. So he went to a curveball and shut down a big threat in the fourth that ended with a strikeout and a runner being thrown out at the plate attempting to score after a pitch got away from catcher Jack Elmore, who recovered in time to shovel the ball to Garner.
“Unfortunately, he got (to the curveball) a little bit late and, eventually, he got a little fatigued there (in the sixth, where he surrendered Akin’s RBI single).”
