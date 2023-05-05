MURRAY — Thursday's second edition of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic between baseball rivals Calloway County and Murray High closely resembled Tuesday's first meeting at Laker Field.
There was one big difference. Unlike Tuesday, the team that fell behind early did, in fact, catch the team leading as Calloway put itself in position for a season sweep of the Tigers with a four-run sixth inning to take the lead.
However, what has made this rivalry so great over the years is the ability of one team to respond to another's charge, and Murray High did that in the nick of time, scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh to win, 7-6, in a well-played game at a raucous Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
"We had a lot of people here today! That’s nice to see,” said Murray High Head Coach of not only a large crowed, but one with lots of spirit, on both sides. Murray High moved to 11-11 overall and 2-2 in 4th District play, while Calloway fell to 10-14, 1-3 in the district “These are always great games, but it’s always like this.
“This is my fourth season (at Murray High) and every single game with them is like this.”
It probably was largely forgotten that in Tuesday’s 11-2 Calloway win, the Lakers only led 3-2 before scoring eight times in the bottom of the sixth. This was after the Tigers ( , in 4th District play) had battled back into the game after trailing 3-0.
Thursday, it was the Tigers grabbing a big early lead, scoring five times in the first inning with four walks leading to run-scoring singles from the Tigers eighth and ninth hitters, Tommy Renick and Collier Crouch.
That was how it stood until top of the third when the Lakers began cutting into that deficit. Cadwell Turner, who showed Thursday that his bat may be awakening late in the season, shot a sharp single to left field for the first run, followed by Conner Lockhart’s RBI groundout that cut the lead to 5-2.
Then, as the Lakers had done in the sixth inning Tuesday, they erupted again in that frame Thursday, soring four times, all with two outs. The big blows were courtesy of Turner (another RBI single) and Cole Lockhart (long RBI double to right-center field) that put them up, 6-5.
“The reason we got it done was because I asked (freshman utility man) Zach Akin to get our runners to second and third and he did a great job there for us,” said Calloway Head Coach Travis Turner of Akin’s one-out sacrifice bunt that was followed by Braden Pingel’s infield RBI single that cut the lead to 5-3. After Pingel stole second, Cadwell, Travis’ son, hit a hard grounder into left field to tie the game at 5-5.
“It’s good to see Cadwell get rolling and be ‘Cadwell’ again. He’s struggled for about the last month at the plate but he’s never stopped working and never stopped competing and he had some great at-bats today and had a great at-bat for us to tie the game.
“But I’m proud of how all of our guys fought tonight.”
That includes freshman pitcher Keagan Rollins, who continues to show that he has a very bright future as he kept the Tigers off the scoreboard after having to enter the game in the first inning. Cadwell attempted to return to the mound in the fifth for the first time since the early part of the season when he sustained an injury to his right arm.
However, after getting the first batter out, something went wrong with the arm again and Cadwell left the mound, turning it over to Pingel.
And Pingel almost got his team to the finish line, except for one thing. The Tigers were not finished.
Singles from Carson Garner and Avery Starks opened the bottom of the seventh. Then, Dylan Jennings,who was on the mound when the Lakers had their big sixth inning, reached base on a walk that came after good at-bat to load the bases. With no one out, Renick’s ground ball to the right side scored the tying run.
Pinch hitter Nick Bell then walked to reload the bases, setting the stage for Carson Tucker, who had hit the ball hard twice earlier, to send along fly ball to deep right-center field that Cadwell caught over his shoulder for the out, but much too far to try for a putout at home, giving the Tigers a split of this season’s series.
“The thing I’m most proud of is Dylan had a rough sixth but came right back in the seventh and put us in position (with a 1,2,3 inning),” said Rushing, making sure to mention Renick and Crouch. “To be honest, in the last week, they’ve taken some of the best at-bats on our team. They’ve stretched at-bats and done a great job doing what the situation called for. They’ve driven in runs but they’ve also hit ground balls to score runs or move runners over. They’ve gotten bunts down or bunted for hits.
“That’s huge to get the lineup turned back over to Carson Tucker (who has now won at least two games this season with a walk-off at-bat.”
