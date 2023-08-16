MURRAY — Tuesday afternoon’s installment of the 2023 season of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic golf series did result in a sweep but it was anything but a blowout at Murray Country Club.
Host Murray High, in fact, got a spirited challenge from Calloway County in both the girls and boys matches before takings those wins. On the girls’ side, the Lady Tigers edged their way to a 17-stroke win (208 to Galloway’s 225), which, in golf terms, is a thin margin of only three or four strokes per player. On the boys’ side, the Tigers took the team win but, again, it was close — 19 strokes — with Murray High’s 177 edging Calloway’s 196.
Emerson Vaughn paced the Lady Tigers with a nine-hole score of 45 with teammate Macy Saylor backing that with a 46. Greer Miller supplied a 57, while Grey Martin had a 60.
Calloway was led by Javen Campbell with a 50 with Audrey Naber next with a 52, Bailee Lucas following with a 53 and Kaylee Tharp ending with a 62.
On the boys’ side, Reed Jarvis continues to show his improvement this season with a team-leading 42, marking the first time in his career he has had the top score for his team. Scott Winchester ended with a 43, while Ian Dahncke and Connor McCuiston finished with identical scores of 46.
Micah Koenecke led the Lakers with a 43, while newcomer Tosh Walker showed he has ideas on being a big contributor this season with a 47, John Morgan Knight had a 52 and another newcomer, Aaron Boike ended with a 54.
