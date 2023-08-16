MURRAY — Tuesday afternoon’s installment of the 2023 season of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic golf series did result in a sweep but it was anything but a blowout at Murray Country Club.

Host Murray High, in fact, got a spirited challenge from Calloway County in both the girls and boys matches before takings those wins. On the girls’ side, the Lady Tigers edged their way to a 17-stroke win (208 to Galloway’s 225), which, in golf terms, is a thin margin of only three or four strokes per player. On the boys’ side, the Tigers took the team win but, again, it was close — 19 strokes — with Murray High’s 177 edging Calloway’s 196.

