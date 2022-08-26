MURRAY — Well, it looks like another one of “those years” when it comes to boys soccer rivals Calloway County and Murray High.
Last year, the two teams played three of the best matches any fan would want to see. Thursday’s night’s first installment of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic of 2022 at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex had the same stuff. Thrills, chills, spills and plenty if nervous moments.
It also ended like all three matches did last year, with Calloway winning, by a 2-1 score, the same score as each match in 2021.
“With how good each team is? It’s always going to be like this, and it should. If it’s not like this, one team had a major off night,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, who is in his sixth season of seeing this rivalry from his vantage point on the Calloway sideline. “So that;s the beauty of these games ... back and forth, that’s what it was tonight.”
This also may have been an upset of sorts. Murray High (5-1, 1-1 in 2nd District play) had just beaten district kingpin Marshall County on Tuesday, a team the Lakers (4-2, 2-1 in district play)had played well a week earlier but had fallen short by a 1-0 score at the Nix Complex.
However, the name of the game of soccer is finding the back of the net, and Calloway did that one more time Thursday night.
Alberto Boscaro headed in a Zak Stark free kick with 29:46 left to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead. Murray High’s Nate Wyatt, though tied the match with a shot off a Cameron Murphy cross after he battled to win the ball in the right front of the Calloway zone just halftime.
The winning goal came as Calloway’s Jude Bazzell sent a ball ahead of teammate Damien-Camarena, who was able to send a shot into the net with 35:20 left in the match.
“Jude made a good pass to Dami who was crashing and we’ve had several guys come in and make big plays for us this year,” Piece said, also noting Boscaro as one of the newcomers who have played well.
Murray High had several good chances to tie the match down the stretch but was unable to connect, thanks to a combination of not being able to have the ball allow for a true shot and Calloway keeper Jacob Akin, who made three huge saves on balls headed for the net, two of which were on diving snags.
“We were trying to look at some stats in the field and we had 65% possession of the ball in the second half. We had 250 passes completed to their 100.We just need to be more clinical in front of the goal,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa.
“But I’d rather that kind of stuff happen now rather than later. Once we get more clinical with what we’re doing, those shots are going to fall, but I like the way our guys played. They fought all of the way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.