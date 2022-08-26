MURRAY — Well, it looks like another one of “those years” when it comes to boys soccer rivals Calloway County and Murray High.

Last year, the two teams played three of the best matches any fan would want to see. Thursday’s night’s first installment of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic of 2022 at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex had the same stuff. Thrills, chills, spills and plenty if nervous moments.

Recommended for you