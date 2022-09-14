MURRAY — Calloway County’s soccer team has improved significantly since the beginning of the season, which included a 4-0 loss to Murray High in the first installment of the annual Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic series.

Tuesday, the teams met for the second time with the Lady Lakers hoping to close the distance on a Murray High team still not happy about a loss a week earlier at Region 1 queen Marshall County. Instead, it was the Lady Tigers showing their teeth.