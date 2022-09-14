MURRAY — Calloway County’s soccer team has improved significantly since the beginning of the season, which included a 4-0 loss to Murray High in the first installment of the annual Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic series.
Tuesday, the teams met for the second time with the Lady Lakers hoping to close the distance on a Murray High team still not happy about a loss a week earlier at Region 1 queen Marshall County. Instead, it was the Lady Tigers showing their teeth.
Unlike the last meeting, the Lady Lakers actually had Murray High on its heels early, until the Lady Tigers were able to turn those tables and eventually take a 6-0 win at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
“It’s a rivalry game, so everybody is going to be ready and everybody wants to win. It’s your rival and I thought (Calloway) came out and played like a rival would,” said Murray High Head Coach Shawna Traylor, whose team (10-3, 3-2 in 2nd District play) was able to stabilize things by scoring twice in the final 25 minutes of the opening half after the Lady Lakers had driven ball deep into Lady Tiger territory several times.
The only problem for the Lady Lakers (8-5, 2-4 in district play) is that those opportunities were not resulting in any major threats to the Murray High net, a credit to the work of defenders Riley Campbell and Kendyll English, who continuously extinguished any threats.
“They had a great game, both of them, and that’s something we’ve really been talking about, getting a shutout in the first half (Marshall led 4-0 at halftime last week in Draffenville), because the second half is ours,” Traylor said.
Ava Flota got the Lady Tigers the lead with both first-half goals, the second created by a Bria Stiff pass. Kyra Jones then took the spotlight in the second half, scoring about four minutes in off a Kallen Fuller cross, then ramming home a rebound off a Flota shot that hit the right post with about 25 minutes left.
Stiff would get another assist about five minutes later as her pass found Peyton Wray, who hit a wicked bender away from Calloway keeper Gracie Barnes to make the score 5-0. Fuller would then end the night with another assist, this one to Malaika Gachoka in the final minute.
However, in spite of the final score being worse than the previous match, Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark, whose team is fresh off winning the Kentucky Class 2A Supersectional 1 title for the second year in a row, said his team actually played better Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, though, the score doesn’t reflect that, but that’s a good team that Shawna’s got over there,”Stark said. “In the first 20 minutes of that first game, it was two or three to nothing. In the first 20 minutes tonight, we were possessing the ball, moving the ball, gaining momentum, but you’ve got to give credit to Ava Flora, she hit a banger there and you could kind of feel the air come out of us a bit.”
