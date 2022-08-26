MURRAY — Two teams came to the Jim Nix Soccer Complex Thursday facing similar situations for the first installment of 2022 of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic for girls soccer between rivals Murray High and Calloway County.
Both were experiencing early-season attrition on the injury front with several players either not playing or very limited in mobility. In other words, it was a fight for survival and the fittest would win.
And though still clearly showing the wear and tear of having most of its players having played five matches in six days, Murray High was that team, finding enough speed in the running game to take a 4-0 win.
“We got the shutout, we scored some goals. I’m definitely happy about that,” said Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor, whose team improved to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in 2nd District play after dropping its district match Tuesday by a 2-1 score to defending district and Region 1 champion Marshall County.
That came after the Lady Tigers had played four consecutive days, three of which were in a high-profile event in East Tennessee. Several players then played in a junior varsity match on Monday.
“That’s OK, though. We just need a little time to recuperate from all of that. So we got a good, solid win, in the district, and hopefully we can get a little more practice time in. We are missing a few pieces and having to have some people step up and fill those holes right now and we’re trying to give some of our younger ones a chance to step up.”
Murray High seemed headed toward an easy time of it when Ava Flota scored in the first two minutes on a long drive from the right side. Flota scored again with about 23 minutes left before halftime on off a Kallen Fuller pass and that was followed, four minutes later, by a Malaika Gachoka 30-yard score on a free kick that left the Lady Tigers up 3-0 at halftime.
Jayln Fuqua then ended the scoring with a penalty kick with 30:11 left in the match. However, that was it for the scoring as th Lady Lakers, despite their own physical issues (1-5, 0-3 in district play) managed several good chances of their own. In fact, Lady Lakers Head Coach Tim Stark seemed to think that this was an opportunity that slipped away from his team.
“We are not a good enough team right now to take off minutes in a first half. We played 36 of those minutes and Murray is a team that does not take off and they banged in three goals on us and that’s the difference of this game,” Stark said. “In the second half, I thought our effort was there, the intensity was there and I thought we played a great second half.
“Injuries are never excuses and we’ve got a lot of girls having to gut through some things right now but once we start clicking we’re going to get better. As long as we continue to progress, I’ll be happy.”
