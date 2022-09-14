MURRAY — If there is one thing that has become as certain as death and taxes the past    two seasons, it is that Calloway County and Murray High’s boys soccer teams will play a match where one goal will be the difference.

In fact, heading into Tuesday’s second installment this season of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic, the two teams’ last five meetings had been decided by that margin. Murray High’s last win was in 2019, by a 3-2 margin.  