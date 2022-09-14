MURRAY — If there is one thing that has become as certain as death and taxes the past two seasons, it is that Calloway County and Murray High’s boys soccer teams will play a match where one goal will be the difference.
In fact, heading into Tuesday’s second installment this season of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic, the two teams’ last five meetings had been decided by that margin. Murray High’s last win was in 2019, by a 3-2 margin.
However, as Tuesday approached, Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce sensed this match would be different ...and he was right. Calloway exploded for four first-half goals, then withstood a Murray High goal and several serious scoring threats in breaking the mold of this series with a 4-1 win at the Mallary France Soccer Complex, its second this year against the Tigers.
“We’ve been playing well lately and it’s just been a matter of finding the net,” Pierce said of how his team (9-3-2, 4-1 in 2nd District play) seemed to carry its good play from a 2-2 tie Saturday at Hopkinsville over to Tuesday.
“At Hopkinsville, I thought we played one of, if not the, best half we’ve played all year. It just didn’t show up with goals. (Monday) night, we seemed to keep that going (in a 5-0 win at 2nd District opponent Mayfield).
All season, has been a tale of us finding goals.”
The Lakers found them in bunches in the first half. It started with about 25 minutes left as forward Ivan Damian made a good run along the right side, then hit a streaking Jude Bazzell with a cross that Bazzell popped into the net for a 1-0 lead. Six minutes later, Bazzell scored again as a Bo Stom long ball found its way past the Murray High keeper, giving Bazzell a wide-open opportunity that he did not miss to put the Lakers up 2-0.
With 16:39 left, the Lakers found the net again as Ethan Carson’s throw-in from the right side found Alberto Boscaro, who had a huge first half controlling the middle of the field. Boscaro then sent a pass into the Tiger box and found Stom, who ripped a shot into the net from about 16 yards to make the score 3-0.
Finally, with 5:18 left, it was Bazzell making a big run into the Tiger zone from the right side and flipping a pass to brother Canaan, who was stationed at the right post and popped the ball into the net for a 4-0 lead.
“You’ve got to credit them for the way they came out,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa. “They put away their chances, but we had a 15-to-20-minute spell there where we totally just shut off, and I couldn’t sub people in fast enough to stop the bleeding because I couldn’t do what I needed to do on the fly.”
Murray High (8-3, 2-3 in district play) would outshoot the Lakers 18-13 and that pressure finally paid dividends with about 29 minutes left in the second half as Gavin Harris headed in a Leo DAmbrosio lob. However, Calloway keeper Hunter Williams was outstanding in net, ending the night with 10 saves, while getting a big one in the first half from Carson as he kicked away a rebound header from a charging Max Rosa in the final two minutes before halftime.
