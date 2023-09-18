MURRAY — Thanks to Calloway County’s participation in the Kentucky 2A Championships State Soccer Tournament, its highly-anticipated contests with next-door-neighbor Murray High — now referred to as The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic — had to undergo a massive schedule change.
The result? It could be called “Monday Night Futbol (the Spanish pronunciation for soccer, as opposed to the more well-known activity for the NFL “Monday Night Football). And tonight’s action at the Mallary France Soccer Complex, usually reserved for Tuesdays or Thursdays, will have as much drama involved as the American football contests on ESPN, at least as far as the Calloway and Murray High fans are concerned.
And there will be a lot riding on these matches, which will be played less than a week after the first installment on Tuesday at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex along College Farm Road, both won by the folks from Doran Road.
At 5:30, Murray High’s girls — 2-0 winners over the Lady Lakers last week — will look to maintain at least a tie for the 2nd District lead as the Lady Lakers continue their quest to cut the gap between themselves and the Lady Tigers. The two-goal margin was much closer than what has resulted the previous two seasons after the Lady Tigers won the teams’ three matches by a combined score of 20-0.
Both teams are coming off rough outings Saturday with a Daviess County team that may be finding a new level of play late in the season.
Meanwhile, the boys’ game will feature a Calloway team now desperately trying to keep pace with Marshall County in the district lead after the Tigers beat the Lakers for the first time since 2020 last week by a 3-1 score at Jim Nix. That dropped the Lakers to 5-1 in district play, while the Tigers are still in a bind after losing twice to the Marshals.
Calloway could help itself with a win in tonight’s second match as that would set up a winner-take-all battle with Marshall Thursday night at Jim Nix. However, the Tigers are not out of contention as they could forge their way into a tie with the Marshals with a win tonight and a Marshall loss on Thursday.
The problem is a tie-breaker almost certainly would go to the Marshals, who beat the Tigers in two very close matches.
