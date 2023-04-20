MURRAY — Disappointment was rampant two weeks into the local high school softball season when The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic Part 1 between neighbors Calloway County and Murray High fell victim to rain.
There was reason to believe that game was going to be a good one. Both teams were winning as Calloway started at 4-1, while the Lady Tigers were perfect through their first four outings.
Then, both tanked. Calloway, the 2021 Kentucky 2A Championships state champion and two-time defending 4th District champ, dropped its next seven games. Murray High also took a nosedive, culminating in a very disappointing loss to Ballard Memorial on its home field in the first round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Tournament.
But as the warmer parts of April have arrived, fortune is improving for both. Calloway (now 5-8) broke its streak. Murray High (6-5) has won two in a row and, now, both are ready for a collision this afternoon at Calloway’s home field, the first of two matchups within the coming week.
“It’s always going to be a good ballgame when we play Murray. It’s the Cross-Town Classic, right? Everybody looks forward to it,” said Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant, whose team not only broke the seven-game losing skid Tuesday with a dramatic 3-2 win over Marshall County in Murray, it also remained perfect in district play at 3-0, having swept the Lady Marshals.
“I think we’re coming in (to today) with really good expectations to take the win. I think we just needed a break (which the Lady Lakers got in the sixth inning when Ashlynn Bazzell was able to score from third after Marshall threw the ball away after she had fallen into a rundown situation between third and home). After those last two weeks, I think the bottom line is we’re going to give everybody a hard game the rest of the year.
“I’d much rather hit a slump at the beginning of the year than to catch it at the end and I think things are in our favor now.”
The Lady Tigers of first-year Head Coach Jonathan Rogers have not beaten the Lady Lakers in a while. In fact, that last win came in 2021, right before Calloway went to Owensboro and won the 2A state title. Calloway swept last season’s series but had to survive a 4th District Tournament matchup at Draffenville in which Murray High was unable to fully capitalize on two bases-loaded opportunities, one in the seventh inning, to emerge with a 2-1 win.
However, Rogers’ team is feeling much better about itself these days. Last Thursday, the Lady Tigers ended a five-game losing skid by hammering a Community Christian Academy team it needed to defeat with a seventh-inning walk-off run in the season opener. Then, the Lady Tigers solved Mayfield lefty JoJo Fox in a 9-1 win against a pitcher who beat the Lady Tigers last year in Murray after having no-hit them through six innings of an All “A” region semifinal that they finally won in eight innings.
“She’s been a pitcher that, historically, has been in their heads,” Rogers said of the Lady Tigers’ history with Fox. Monday, she did have 11 strikeouts, but she also surrendered seven hits, including Derryauna Hudspeth’s first-career home run. “I think a couple of our girls take it personally and I was just glad that the girls didn’t let the pitcher determine their at-bats and their day. I think, at times, this season, we’ve kind of had an attitude of, ‘Dang! We’ve got to go face (a certain pitcher)?’
“I’m telling them, ‘Hey! Don’t take it as, ‘Dang! We’ve got to face her?’ Be like, ‘Yeah! I’m here and I’m ready to battle against her and I’m going to give myself the best chance.’”
However, since the Ballard loss, Rogers also said a new philosophy is spreading through his team. Have fun.
“(Today), we’ve just got to go in loose and relaxed. Let’s just go out and have some fun and it’s really showed these last two games. We’ve played a lot different, looked a lot different and played more comfortably and I think we are really looking forward to (today’s) game.”
