MURRAY  — For two innings, Wednesday’s second edition of this year’s Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic softball series between 4th District rivals Calloway County and Murray High had the makings of a true “classic.”

Underdog Murray High, who was entering Wednesday’s matchup one day after a brutal five-inning knockout loss at Marshall County, found itself in a scoreless tie with the heavily-favored and newly-crowned 4th District regular-season champion Lady Lakers. Then, as has become the trademark for Calloway over the years, the Lady Lakers’ running game suddenly came to life.

