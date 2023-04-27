MURRAY — For two innings, Wednesday’s second edition of this year’s Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic softball series between 4th District rivals Calloway County and Murray High had the makings of a true “classic.”
Underdog Murray High, who was entering Wednesday’s matchup one day after a brutal five-inning knockout loss at Marshall County, found itself in a scoreless tie with the heavily-favored and newly-crowned 4th District regular-season champion Lady Lakers. Then, as has become the trademark for Calloway over the years, the Lady Lakers’ running game suddenly came to life.
It started with a single up the middle from eighth grader Gabby Yokum to lead off the third inning that led to two runs scoring on infield hits in a three-run top of the third that eventually led to an 11-0 win and made Calloway (9--10) the first 4th District team in 20 years to end play in the district undefeated at 6-0.
“Twenty years before somebody was undefeated? That’s incredible,” said Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant,whose team, after going into a potentially season-defining slump, has now won five of its last seven games, including four wins against opponents from a 4th District that has produced several nice runs in state tournaments, including Calloway’s magical run to a state title in 2003.
“Our district is incredibly competitive and any one of us can be on top. That says a lot for how good this district is every year, but it also shows what this team has accomplished this year.”
Murray High (7-8, 2-3 in district play) kept its hopes of an upset alive early because it did the one thing that any team has to do against Calloway, keep speedy leadoff hitter Preslee Phillips off the base paths. Pitcher Kylie Chapman got her to pop out to open the game and that seemed to give the Lady Tigers a spark, that threatened to become a fire in the bottom of that inning when Chapman went to second after the Lady Lakers threw away what seemed like a routine putout at first. She would be stranded, though, after reaching third on a wild pitch.
Once Calloway had the lead, though, Phillips got another chance to lead off the fifth and, this time, her full ability was displayed. She reached on a walk, stole both second and third bases, then came home on a wild pitch standing up. That ignited a six-run outburst that saw Calloway score another run on a wild pitch, followed by the biggest blows, a three-run home run from pitcher Emerson Grogan over the left-field fence that was followed seconds later by eighth grader Jaylee Mcleod’s own solo blast to about the same area that broke the game open at 9-0.
“As a whole, their team has really aggressive baserunners, especially Preslee, and if you’re going to beat them, you’ve got to keep them off the bases,” said Murray High Head Coach Jonathan Rogers. “Now, if they get on base, then you’ve got to keep them from getting extra bases and, as you saw, we didn’t do that.
“We had a ground ball get through the infield that should’ve only been for one base, but it was for two. They stole bases, ran the bases and they scored a run on an infield ball where the runner rounded third (after starting at second) and just took off and scored. You’ve just got to keep that from happening.”
Grogan tossed a one-hitter in the circle with Madelyn Knight getting the only hit in the fifth with a clean single down the left-field line.
Calloway had nine hits with Ashlynn Bazzell going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
