MURRAY — Emerson Grogan had a nice day pitching and hitting for Calloway County in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Murray High in this spring’s first edition of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic softball series.
Grogan only allowed two baserunners with Marlee Riddle’s grounder into the hole in the sixth inning being a source of controversy as to whether it should have been scored a hit or an error, thus giving Grogan a no-hitter. Whatever the case, Grogan kept the Lady Tigers (6-6, 1-1 in district play) off balance and also helped her cause with an RBI double in a two-run third inning for the Lady Lakers.
“She just had a stellar, all-around performance today,” said Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant, whose team (6-8), 4-0 in 4th District play) has now won two games in a row after suffering a seven-game losing streak. “When we don’t walk and hit a bunch of hitters (which was a problem earlier in the season), we’re in command.”
The other key figure for Calloway was its leadoff hitter, Preslee Phillips, who appeared to have sustained a potentially problematic knee injury in Tuesday’s win over 4th District rival Marshall County. It became apparent that she was fine on her first at-bat, a triple on a high fly ball into shallow right-center field where her speed appeared back to normal.
She scored the game’s first run two batters later on Hailee Jones’ RBI single to right field.
“She came out strong and it’s fun to watch her run,” said Arant, whose team was denied a run against Marshall because Phillips could not score from second on a hit early in the game. “She makes things happen. She gets on base, she makes plays, she always plays hard.”
Still, the efforts of Murray High’s own pitcher, Kylie Chapman, cannot be forgotten. She matched Grogan with seven strikeouts. She only allowed six hits, including a Bailee Grogan RBI bunt single in the third that was pushed past the drawn-in infield and almost into right field.
After that, though, Chapman spent the rest of the game inducing pop-ups. She also worked out of a bases-loaded jam with one out in the second to keep her team in the game.
“I thought she pitched really well today," said Murray High Head Coach Jonathan Rogers of Chapman. "She hit her spots real well, There was only one real time I think she didn't, but she wants to win, especially in district games. She's a competitor."
