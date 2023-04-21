Phillips gets a piece

Calloway County's Preslee Phillips (18) is able to foul off a pitch from Murray High's Kylie Chapman before it can reach the glove of Lady Tiger catcher Marlee Riddle Thursday in Murray. Phillips had a leadoff triple that led to the first run in Calloway's 3-0 win.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY  — Emerson Grogan had a nice day pitching and hitting for Calloway County in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Murray High in this spring’s first edition of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic softball series.

Grogan only allowed two baserunners with Marlee Riddle’s grounder into the hole in the sixth inning being a source of controversy as to whether it should have been scored a hit or an error, thus giving Grogan a no-hitter. Whatever the case, Grogan kept the Lady Tigers (6-6, 1-1 in district play) off balance and also helped her cause with an RBI double in a two-run third  inning for the Lady Lakers.

