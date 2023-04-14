MURRAY — Calloway County took Thursday’s first installment of this spring’s Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic tennis competition against Murray High with girls matches hosted at the Mel Purcell Courts and the boys battles waged at the Calloway County Tennis Courts.
On the girls’ side, Calloway claimed a 7-2 (matches) win and it started with a strong doubles showing as the Lady Lakers won two of the three matches, though most of them were quite competitive. Calloway’s Molly Clark/Kaylee Morris posted the first win, 8-3, over Lady Tigers Madelyn Myers/Elina Karvounis. Murray High bounced back with an 8-5 win from Kyra Jones/Malaika Gachoka over Gracie Turner/Cana McDonald, but Calloway’s Amber Wu/Emma Fennel took an 8-5 win of their own over Macee Flores/Avery Vanover to give the Lady Lakers the edge.
In singles, Jones shut out Turner for Murray High’s lone singles win. McDonald defeated Gachoka, 8-2, Wu was able to defeat Flores, 8-4, Fennel handled Vanover, 8-3. The two best matches came as Sydney Naber edged Karvounis, 8-5, and Morris outlasted Myers, 8-6. Calloway is now 5-4 on the season.
On the boys’ side, the Lakers took the win by a 9-0 (matches) final count to win their seventh match of the season in nine outings.
In doubles, Calloway’s Isaac Schwepker/Cesar Villeda defeated Murray High’s Nick Clinton/Kameron Murphy by an 8-2 score, while Kolt and Jude Bazzell took an 8-1 win over Tigers Trevor Cuhna/Will Imes. Lakers Isaac Martin/Connor Pile had to work a bit before subduing Bryce Kough/Peter Kerrick, 8-5, in a very entertaining match.
In singles, Schwepker and Martin both surrendered a game each in wins over Imes and Kough and Pile got a shutout over Cuhna. Kerrick and Murphy both managed to win three games each in their losses to Jude Bazzell and Cesar Villeda, while Kolt Bazzell defeated Clinton by an 8-2 score.
