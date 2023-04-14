MURRAY — Calloway County took Thursday’s first installment of this spring’s Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic tennis   competition against Murray High with girls matches hosted at the Mel Purcell Courts and the boys battles waged at the Calloway County Tennis Courts.

On the girls’ side, Calloway claimed a 7-2 (matches) win and it started with a strong doubles showing as the Lady Lakers won two of the three matches, though most of them were quite competitive. Calloway’s Molly Clark/Kaylee Morris posted the first win, 8-3, over Lady Tigers Madelyn Myers/Elina Karvounis. Murray High bounced back with an 8-5 win from Kyra Jones/Malaika Gachoka over Gracie Turner/Cana McDonald, but Calloway’s Amber Wu/Emma Fennel took an 8-5 win of their own over Macee Flores/Avery Vanover to give the Lady Lakers the edge.

