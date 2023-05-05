MURRAY — The second edition of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic for tennis of this season ended in a split on Thursday.
While the Calloway County boys once again did win that side of the match, the Murray High girls came back from a defeat a month ago to salvage the split. In fact, the girls match was decided on the final match of the day as the Lady Tigers prevailed, 5-4 (matches), while the Lakers pulled away to a 7-2 win on that side of the ledger.
The girls’ match was full of excitement with a fair share of competitive matches.
Murray High took an early lead by winning two of the three doubles matches in action at the Calloway County Tennis Courts. The Lady Tiger teams of Kyra Jones/Macee Flores and Madelyn Myers/Elina Karvounis took 8-4 wins over the Lady Laker teams of Amber Wu/Sydney Naber and Molly Clark/Kaylee Morris, while Calloway’s Gracie Turner/Cana McDonald did get an 8-5 win for Calloway over Avery Vanover/Malaika Gachoka.
From there, Murray High won three singles matches to clinch the overall victory. Jones defeated Turner, 8-3, while Vanover edged Naber, 8-4, and Karvounis was able to get an 8-5 over Clark. Calloway got wins from McDonald, 8-2 over Flores, Wu, 8-3 over Gachoka, and Morris, 8-1 over Myers, to complete the scoring.
On the boys’ side at the Mel Purcell Tennis Courts, Calloway won two of the three doubles matches, but they were quite competitive. Isaac Schwepker/Cesar Villeda had to fight hard to defeat Murray High’s Will Imes/Cooper Allen, 8-6, while Connor Pile/Isaac Martin won by an 8-2 score over Nick Clinton/Trevor Cuhna. Murray High, though avoided the sweep as Bryce Kough/Peter Kerrick prevailed over Kolt/Jude Bazzell in a wild affair, 9-8 (with a 7-4 tie-breaker).
Calloway restored order, though, in singles as Schwepker defeated Imes. 8-1, Martin defeated Allen. 8-2, and Pile handled Kough, 8-5. Jude Bazzell defeated Cuhna, 8-3, and Villeda got an 8-1 win over Clinton. Murray High’s lone singles win came as Kerrick got past Ethan Cain, 8-5.
