MURRAY — The second edition of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic for tennis of this season ended in a split on Thursday.

While the Calloway County boys once again did win that side of the match, the Murray High girls came back from a defeat a month ago to salvage the split. In fact, the girls match was decided on the final match of the day as the Lady Tigers prevailed, 5-4 (matches), while the Lakers pulled away to a 7-2 win on that side of the ledger.

