MURRAY — At first glance, Calloway County’s Lydia Bell does not seem to be a prototypical volleyball player.
She does not do a jump serve, choosing to have her feet stay flat. When she goes for the spike, she does not jump to where her head rises well above the net.
However, what she does, she does well, and her talents were on full display in Thursday night’s first edition of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic for 2022 in volleyball with rival Murray High. Simply, Bell had a night to remember as her serve led to numerous points, while she added six of her 19 kills on the night in the decisive third set as the Lady Lakers fought off a determined Lady Tigers team in straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-21.
“She was not only wonderful with kills but she’s a great server,” said Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant, whose team moved to 3-5 on the season, 1-2 in 4th District play. Murray High had entered Thursday on a four-match winning streak and fell to 4-2 overall and 0-2 in district play.
Bell’s serve accounted for nine points in the first set, including the final six, as she ended with four aces.
She then added five more aces to help break open a tight second set.
“She’s probably our strongest server. She’s consistent and can really place it.”
Bell had help as Gracie Friedrich had eight kills and 12 blocks at the net. However, while the Lady Lakers won in straight sets, it was not as easy as the scores indicated.
In fact, in the opening two sets, the Lady Tigers were only down one or two points as the sets reached the teens before Calloway went on their decisive spurts. In the third set, Murray High seemed to have command, up 17-12 before the Lady Lakers began chipping away
And with Murray High still up 20-17, Calloway’s Carson McReynolds, who had faulted on her first serve of the night, won four straight points with Cana McDonald’s rainbow kill after it appeared the Lady Lakers were out of the point, tying the set at 20-20 and Bell’s kill putting Calloway ahead 21-20. Friedrich ended the night with a slam.
Murray High Head Coach Al Bassett, while not satisfied with the loss, was pleased with his team’s effort.
“Our girls are scrappy and keep the ball going. We just failed to finish too many points,” said Bassett, whose team kept alive several points after absorbing some thunderous Calloway spikes. “They move really well. We picked off a lot of the things they hit at us. We’ve just got to get those rallies to go on our side.
“They’ve just got to believe in themselves and keep that spirit up.”
Alyssa Daughrity had five kills for the Lady Tigers.
